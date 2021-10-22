Facebook-owned WhatsApp will reportedly not work on several smartphones from November 1, 2021. The social media giant has revealed this information and the reason behind this decision is to ensure the instant messaging app's safety. Also, it wants to maintain user's privacy. Smartphones running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0 will not support WhatsApp from the above-mentioned date. While smartphones running on Android OS 4.1, iOS 10 and above will seamlessly support the app. WhatsApp For iOS Working on New Message Reaction Feature.

Smartphones that will not support WhatsApp include Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Xcover 2, Optimus L4 II Double, Optimus F3Q, Optimus f6, Optimus L7 II, Optimus f3, ZTE Grand S Flex, Grand X Quad V987, ZTE V956, Big memo, Galaxy Ace 2LG Lucid 2, Huawei Ascend G740, Huawei Ascend D Quad XL, Huawei Mate Ascension, Huawei Go up P1 S, Huawei Ascension D1 Quad XL, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE (1st Gen).

Here's how you can check your operating system.

1. Open 'Settings' on your smartphone and tap 'General'.

2. Then Click on 'About' and you will be able to see your smartphone's operating system and all other hardware information.

