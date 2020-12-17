WhatsApp will be ending support for several older phones after 31st December 2020 similar to what we saw last year. As per the latest report, Facebook-owned WhatsApp Messenger will end support for its services on older Android and iPhones from January 1, 2021, running outdated versions of the OS. This means specific Android and iPhone users with an outdated operating system will not be able to use WhatsApp on their smartphones after the above-specified date. WhatsApp Web And Desktop App to Get Video And Voice Call Feature Soon.

If your iPhone is running below iOS 9, you will not be able to use WhatsApp Messenger after December 31, 2020. WhatsApp will stop support for its services for iPhones not running on at least iOS 9 or above. This means all iPhone models from iPhone 6 to iPhone 4 will lose support for the platform. It includes iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S.

Similarly, the Android phones with systems older than Android 4.0.3 OS will not support WhatsApp Messenger. It is important to note that not many Android devices run on such an older version of OS, so this move might not affect too many users. However, some of the devices that still run on the older version of OS includes HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr, and the Samsung Galaxy S2. So, these smartphone users will not be able to use WhatsApp from January 1, 2021.

The support page of the instant messaging platform recommends its users to use the latest version of the operating system to enjoy all the new features being introduced on the platform.

To be safe, smartphone users can check out the version of the operating system from the Settings menu. The iPhone users can head to the Settings menu, then to tap on General and Information option followed by Software. For Android, the users need to go to Settings, then tap on 'About Phone' to check the version of the OS.

