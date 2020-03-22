WHO Health Alert on WhatsApp for Coronavirus: Here’s How You Can Get Latest Information on COVID-19 From WHO on Your Smartphones

WhatsApp | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

With Coronavirus Pandemic rapidly spreading across the globe, several fake news and rumours are emerging day-by-day. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is the only reliable source regarding the updates on Coronavirus. Moreover, the body is also providing details about the preventive measures to be taken to avoid COVID-19 virus. In a bid to make things easier for the people across the globe, WHO Health Alert has been introduced on WhatsApp. WHO Launches WhatsApp Health Alert; Now You Can Ask Questions About Coronavirus 24/7 on WhatsApp.

As the world is trying hard to fight the Coronavirus, WHO is also playing a crucial role here. The body went ahead and creates a WhatsApp Business account wherein the users can text to WHO and get the latest necessary information required about the COVID-19. It is important to note that this is an official account of WHO and the same can be verified by checking the green tick mark.

It’s an honor to work with @WHO to provide this simple service to get the latest information directly from the experts right on WhatsApp. Tap the link below to get started. Share these tips and de-bunked rumors with your friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/WWhbKccdAB pic.twitter.com/EYCuAliCk2 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) March 20, 2020

Here how users can get the latest information on Coronavirus from WHO on their smartphones.

1. Firstly, the WhatsApp users will have to save the number - +41 79 893 1892 on their Android or iOS smartphones.

2. After saving the contact, they simply need to open their WhatsApp account and send 'Hi' message to the official number of WHO.

3. The World Health Organisation(WHO) will immediately reply to the user with various options to choose from, which the user needs to know about the virus.

4. The WhatsApp users can also reply with the designated number or emoji for receiving updates and information on the COVID-19.

On the other hand, the users can also get information via this link for WHO WhatsApp alert.

Notably, the WHO Health Alerts on WhatsApp is currently available only in English. However, the platform will soon be rolling out the alerts in five other languages, including Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish.

As we have seen several fake news being spread on WhatsApp, it is suggested that the users should subscribe to WHO health alerts for necessary yet verifies information only.