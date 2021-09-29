Xiaomi is all set to launch its 11 Lite 5G NE smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the handset on its Twitter and other social media channels. The launch event will commence at 12 noon and will be live-streamed via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has already been launched in the global market and is likely to carry similar specifications as that of the global model.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Less than 3 hours to go for the #SuperLite5GLoaded launch of India's Slimmest, Lightest & most loaded #5G smartphone. RT & join us on these links at 12 noon to know all about #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G ▶️ https://t.co/aW6tFa2Rnv 👤 https://t.co/5zlHfgjgOW 🐦 https://t.co/dHlAi0TBZW — Xiaomi India - #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G is coming! (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2021

The device is priced at EUR 349 (approximately Rs 30,300) for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs EUR 399 (approximately Rs 34,600). So we expect the Indian pricing of Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE to be somewhere around it.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, it will get a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro snapper. At the front, there will be a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls. The handset will pack a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, GPS/ A-GPS, 5G, NFC, IR Blaster and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

