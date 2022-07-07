Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has teased the launch of 12 Lite 5G smartphone on its official Twitter account. Though the teaser does not reveal the launch date, reports have claimed the launch to take place this month. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been spotted on the Orange Espana site by tipster Roland Quandt. The listing reveals the price and specifications of the smartphone. Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro & Xiaomi 12S Ultra Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

According to Quandt, the smartphone will cost EUR 506 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. Recently, pre-order for the device started in Azerbaijan, priced at AZM 999 (approximately Rs 46,500). As per the Orange Espana site, Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a triple rear camer module comprising a 108MP primary lens, along with an LED flash.

The smartphone will come with a 32MP front snapper, a 4,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. It is also said to come equipped with a multi-layer cooling system.

