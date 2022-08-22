Xiaomi 12 Lite is now official in Malaysia. The handset has been introduced as the successor to the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, which was launched last year. In addition to Malaysia, the smartphone is also launched in Southeast Asia and the Philippines. The device is available for pre-order until August 26, 2022. Customers who pre-book the handset will get a discount of RM100 for all storage options. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G Smartphones Launched in India: All You Need To Know.

Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone has a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie lens.

It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi 12 Lite is priced at RM 1,599 for the 8GB + 128GB model and RM 1,799 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

