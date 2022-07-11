Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, officially launched the 12 Lite smartphone in the global market. Pre-order for the handset have begun and interested customer's can book their device via the official Xiaomi authorised online channels. It comes in three colour options - black, lite green and lite pink. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Global Launch Teased, Price & Specifications Leaked Online.

Xiaomi 12 Lite gets a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G SOC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device features a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP front camera.

#Xiaomi12Lite‘s 108MP triple rear camera is your professional pocket studio. It is also the secret to a gorgeous portrait cover shot. 🤫 #MyStyleMyShot pic.twitter.com/rQRKM4hssg — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) July 10, 2022

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6. The device packs a 4,300mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Xiaomi 12 Lite is priced at $399 for the 6GB + 128GB model, $449 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and $499 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2022 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).