Last week, Xiaomi had confirmed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone is coming soon to India. The company also released a video teaser on its official Twitter account. Though the teaser does not reveal the launch date, reports have claimed that the launch will take place this month. Ahead of its launch, the price of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has been tipped by tipster Yogesh Brar. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

Brar tweeted that Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will start in India at Rs 65,000. The tipster also revealed that Xiaomi 12 Pro will be followed by less pricey options like Xiaomi 12X and 12X Pro.

Life is a show, let's make it worth the wait.#𝑋𝑖𝑎𝑜𝑚𝑖12𝑃𝑟𝑜 5𝐺 is coming soon to India! Because the show is incomplete without "𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗿". pic.twitter.com/OEmOCb1tcy — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) March 31, 2022

The latter is said to be powered by Dimensity 9000 chipset, whereas the former could get a Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has been also been reportedly spotted on the Amazon India website, which hints that the smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce platform. In terms of specifications, the handset might come with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP triple rear camera module and a 4,600mAh battery.

