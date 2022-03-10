Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X are set to launch globally on March 15, 2022. Ahead of their launch, renders of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have been leaked online. According to the renders, the phones carry a similar design as that of the Chinese models but will get a 5G branding at the back. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro & Xiaomi 12X Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will get a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and narrow bezels. The pro model will come with curved edges, whereas the vanilla model will get a flat-screen. The volume rocker and power button are located on the right spine. At the back, a 50MP triple rear camera can be seen on both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro models.

Xiaomi 12 Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 is expected to sport a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. For optics, it will get a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro is likely to sport a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset could be fuelled by a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Both handsets are likely to run on Android 12 based MIUI 13 OS.

