New Delhi, February 27 : The Xiaomi 13 Pro has made its official global debut, which includes the Indian market. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was introduced in its home market, China back in December last year and 2022 and is now launching in other markets.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts of premium styling, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and new Leica branded camera system. Let’s take a deeper look at this new Xiaomi offering. OnePlus Nord 3 on the Anvil, To Come With Impressive Specs and Features; Here's Everything We Know So Far.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Smartphone – Specifications :

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The device comes in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colour options.

The handset gets powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor backed by up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 of storage. The smartphone runs the Android 13 OS topped with the MIUI 14 skin. Camera Hidden in Hotel Room? Easy Steps To Detect Hidden Cameras in Hotel Rooms Using Your Mobile Phone.

The phone offers a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch primary sensor teamed with a 50 MP floating telephoto lens with Floating Lens element from Leica and a 50 MP ultrawide snapper. Selfies and video chat requiremenets are handled by a 32 MP front facing camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro draws its juice from a 4,820 mAh battery pack with 120W fast-charging, 50W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Other features of the smartphone includes dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support, in-display fingerprint reader, Gorilla Glass Victus display protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Smartphone - Price & Availability in India :

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes priced starting at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs 1,13,600) for some global markets, while its India price is yet to be announced on February 28. The handset has already been listed on Amazon India, which confirms the price announcement to take place on February 28 at 12:00 pm (IST), when the pre-bookings will also open. Post its India launch, the Xiaomi 13 Pro flagship phone will compete with likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

