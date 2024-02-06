Mumbai, February 6: The Xiaomi 14 series was launched in China in October 2023 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Since last year, Xiaomi fans and customers have been expecting the new Xiaomi flagship smartphone in India. The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were introduced in China with the Leica-powered camera setup and other flagship specifications.

The Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro models will be introduced on February 25, 2024, as the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed on its official X handle. Some reports predicted that the Xiaomi 14 series will be launched in India during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. However, the company has set February 25 as the official launch date. The X post by Lei Jun needs to mention the MWC 2024 event. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of First Enterprise-Centric Smartphone From Samsung.

Xiaomi 14 Series Launching on February 25, 2024:

It's a moment we share. Feb 25th, the #LensToLegend journey begins. Get ready to be inspired. 🟠📷🔴 #Xiaomi14Series pic.twitter.com/bw1PyxO6Vg — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 6, 2024

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro: Here's What To Expect

Lei Jun shared a post on X saying, "It's a moment we share. February 25, the #LensToLegend journey begins. Get ready to be inspired. #Xiaomi14Series". The long-awaited Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro will be launched a day before the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2024. The devices are expected to have the exact specifications as the Chinese variants.

In China, the Xiaomi 14 was launched with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 6.3-inch 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging options. The devices were launched in the following variants: 8GB+256GB at CNY 3,999 (nearly Rs 46,000), 12GB+256GB at CNY 4,299 (nearly Rs 50,000) and 16GB+512GB at CNY 4,299 (nearly Rs 53,000) and 16GB+1TB model at CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs 58,500).

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 14 Pro was launched with the same Snapdragon flagship processor; however, it had a larger 6.7-inch display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The 14 Pro variant packed a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge. Xiaomi 14 Pro was launched with 12GB+256GB at CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs 58,500), 16GB+256GB at CNY 5,499 (nearly Rs 64,000) and the top model, 16GB+1TB at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs 69,800). Samsung Galaxy Watch FE To Launch in 2024 at Affordable Rate, Could Have Similar Specifications to Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5: Report.

The Xiaomi 14 series may launch with similar specifications in India with a slightly increased price tag. The devices are expected to have the Xiaomi HyperOS, first introduced in India with the POCO X6 series. The new OS could also bring some advanced features and future updates, primarily related to artificial intelligence. However, we can expect that the Chinese smartphone maker would not introduce its Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition at CNY 6,499 (nearly Rs 75,600).

