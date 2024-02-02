Mumbai, February 2: Xiaomi 14 series, including Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, were launched in China during the Beijing Launch Event on October 26, 2023. The devices were launched in China with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SC and Leica-powered camera setup for high-resolution pictures. Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were expected to be launched in India in 2023; however, the Chinese smartphone maker remained silent. Now, the company hinted at the possible launch of its Xiaomi 14 series in India through social media.

On the official post on X, Xiaomi said, "The #XiaomixLeica magic is only getting started!" and shared a teaser showing images taken by the Leica-powered camera. The company also said that its partnership with Leica will help users to reimagine photography and push boundaries. According to the reports, Xiaomi is hinting to introduce its new smartphone in India, which could be the flagship Xiaomi 14 series already launched in China. Nothing Phone 2(a) Likely To Launch in India Soon, Company Teases Its Upcoming Device on Social Media and Website; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price Ahead of Launch.

Xiaomi Leica Partnership Teaser:

The #XiaomixLeica magic is only getting started! ✨ These stunning shots are just a taste of what's possible when #Leica's legendary optics meet #Xiaomi's cutting-edge tech.🤝 Get ready to be amazed. We're pushing smartphone photography beyond limits. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/ZRJ1r4CIyH — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 1, 2024

Xiaomi Leica-Powered Photography Teaser:

Unlock the power of #XiaomixLeica! Dive into the captivating story of Leica's iconic legacy. From #Leica's rich heritage of capturing iconic moments to #Xiaomi's Smartphone innovation, get ready to be amazed by the future of smartphone photography. pic.twitter.com/KNHnJI3H8Y — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 2, 2024

Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications and Features

Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 14 smartphone in China with a 6.3-inch display offering 3,000nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision HDR format support. Besides, the device was powered by a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired charging. It was launched in three variants - 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB; all priced at CNY 3,999 (about Rs 46,655), CNY 4,599 (about Rs 53,655) and CNY 4,999 (about Rs 58,322) respectively. It packed Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the latest chipset from Qualcomm.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 14 Pro was launched with the same Snapdragon 8 G Gen 3. However, it offered a larger 6.7-inch display with WQHD+ resolution, 3,000nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision HDR Format support. It also packed a slightly larger 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge support. The Xiaomi 14 Pro has 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB and 16GB+1TB variants. The devices are priced at CNY 4,999 (about Rs 58,336), CNY 5,499 (about Rs 64,171) and CNY 5,999 (about Rs 70,616), respectively. TECNO Spark 20 Launched in India: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About New TECNO Smartphone.

According to the reports, the possible launch countdown for the Xiaomi 14 series has started for the Indian market. The reports added that the device may be powered by a 50MP Hunter 900 sensor with OIS support. It is also expected to have a 50MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide angle and a 32MP front-facing camera. Xiaomi has only teased the new smartphone focusing on "photography" but soon it may announce other features as well.

