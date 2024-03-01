New Delhi, March 1: Xiaomi has made a step forward in the tech industry with the launch of Xiaomi HyperOS. The new operating system is expected to replace MIUI on Xiaomi and Redmi devices. The Xiaomi HyperOS might offer its customers with enhanced features for a more personalised experience.

As per a report of English Jagran, Xiaomi HyperOS has been launched in India with new technology for seamless connectivity. Xiaomi calls it the “Human, Car, Home” ecosystem. Through Xiaomi HyperOS, users might be able to take control of a variety of things surrounding them with the new interface. The operating system is expected to bring various devices together with enhanced connectivity and might provide active intelligence to make everyday tasks more efficient for its users. With Xiaomi HyperOS, users can expect a smarter, more responsive and interconnected environment. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2024 Likely to Return in July; Check Details

Xiaomi HyperOS Features

As per reports, Xiaomi HyperOS comes with updated specifications and features for modern user’s needs. The HyperOS is built upon five pillars: System-level optimisation, Interconnectivity, Active Intelligence, Privacy & Security and Open Platform. The OS focuses on delivering improved efficiency and performance. The Xiaomi HyperOS boasts quicker response times and reduced latency, which might help the devices run smoothly and efficiently. The operating system also requires less storage space compared to its predecessor, MIUI 14.

As per reports, the Xiaomi HyperOS is expected to have customisable lock screens and new icons. Users might choose from various themes and styles to make their devices look good. The HyperOS is anticipated to have multiple language support for global customers. The OS will likely have an interconnectivity feature like “Home Screen Plus” that might allow easy drag-and-drop sharing between smartphones and tablets.

List of Devices for Xiaomi HyperOS Update

As per a report of Times Now, the rollout of Xiaomi HyperOS is set to cover a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi devices. Here is a list of the following devices that are eligible for the HyperOS update. Google Takes Action To Enforce Play Store Policies in India, To Remove Non-Compliant Apps.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi 12C

Redmi 11 Prime

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12

Redmi Note 12 Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Ultra

Mi 10

Mi 11X

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi K50i

Redmi Note 11 Series

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

Redmi 12 Series

Redmi 13C Series

