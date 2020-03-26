Xiaomi Mi 10 India Launch Postponed Until Further Notice Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone (Photo Credits: XIaomi India)

Xiaomi Mi 10 series was scheduled to be launched in India on March 31, 2020. However, the company has decided to postpone the launch event in India. The Chinese phone maker took this step because of the novel Coronavirus Pandemic. As the country is facing country-wide lockdown to battle COVID-19, Xiaomi has decided to join the fight by postponing the launch event. The phone maker has postponed the launch of Mi 10 until further notice. Xiaomi & Realme Postpone Their Upcoming Smartphone Launches in India Due To 21-Day Lockdown

The company decided to take this decision after the Prime Minister - Narendra Modi imposed complete in the country for 21 days. The lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has already infected over 500 people in the country. Apart from suspending the launch event, Xiaomi also announced the closure of all Mi Home Stores throughout the country. Moreover, the company won't be offering home deliveries temporarily.

We, at #XiaomiIndia, are focusing our energy to support the nation in its fight against #COVID19. After careful deliberation, we've decided to postpone the launch of #Mi10 in India, which was scheduled for 31st March 2020. Thank you for your patience & cooperation.#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KCDDbXJxTs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 25, 2020

The company has also suspended the first sale of the recently launched Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, which was slated to go on sale on March 25, 2020.

It is important to note that Xiaomi is the third smartphone company to cancel product launches after Vivo and Realme. Both the companies were expected to launch Vivo V19 and Narzo 10 Series in India today. Moreover, OnePlus has also taken similar precautionary steps by closing all its stores in India.