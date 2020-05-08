Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone, Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2, Mi Box Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming of Xiaomi’s Launch Event

Xiaomi Mi 10 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi )

Xiaomi India is all geared up for the launch of the Mi 10 flagship smartphone today in India. Apart from the flagship smartphone, the Chinese technology brand will also be introducing Mi Box and Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2 at the same event. It is important to note that Mi 10 is already launched in China and other global markets. Now, the company is finally bringing the handset in the Indian market. The main highlights of the phone are 108MP primary camera with the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. Xiaomi Mi 10 Flagship Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; to Be Sold Online Exclusively via Amazon & Mi.com.

The launch event of Mi 10 will be an all-digital event that will commence at 12 pm IST onwards. The company will be broadcasting the event on its official YouTube channel as well as Mi.com, Mi Community and social accounts. You can watch the live streaming of the launch event in the embedded video below. As a reminder, Mi 10 smartphone has already been listed on Amazon India, and the pre-orders will begin at 2 pm IST today. The company will be accepting pre-orders till May 17. The customers pre-ordering the Mi 10 smartphone will get a free Mi Wireless Powerbank worth Rs. 2,499.

On the specification front, the Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with punch-hole design carrying a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone gets a quad rear camera module at the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle lens, and two 2MP snappers. The smartphone gets a 20MP lens for selfies and video calling. The Mi 10 is fuelled by a 4,780mAh battery supporting a 30W wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Additionally, the phone also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.