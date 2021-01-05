New Delhi, Jan 5: Xiaomi subsidiary Mi on Tuesday launched its much-awaited 'Mi 10i' smartphone with 108MP primary camera and 5G support in the Indian market. The Mi 10i India price is set at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 64GB store variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 21,999. There is also a 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 23,999 in India. Xiaomi Mi 10i With 108MP Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched, Priced in India From Rs 20,999.

"Mi brand aims to bring the latest and the best technology to our Mi Fans. The Mi 10 series (Mi 10, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro) has received an overwhelming response, reiterating our aspiration to bring breakthrough technology. One of the things that everyone loved about the Mi 10 series was the flagship 108MP camera sensor," Manu Jain, Managing Director, Mi India, said in a statement.

The much awaited "Perfect Flagship Phone" has arrived! Get ready to be swept off your feet with #ThePerfect10#Mi10i starting from ₹2⃣0⃣,9⃣9⃣9⃣. Avail ₹2,000 instant discount on @ICICIBank cards & EMI. Also get @reliancejio benefits worth ₹10,000. pic.twitter.com/AxT0RFsikG — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) January 5, 2021

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Studio stores, and Mi Home stores from January 7 at 12 noon and will be available soon across 10,000+ retail partners across the country. The Mi 10i has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with a 1/1.52-inch sensor size, 9-in-1 pixel binning, 2.1um superpixel, and f/1.75 aperture. There's an 8MP ultra-wide sensor as well with 120 degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth lens as well.

For selfies and video chats, the Mi 10i houses a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) waterdrop-style notch display with up to 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate, The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Mi 10i packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The smartphone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phones measure 165.38X76.8X9.0mm and the weight is 214 grams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).