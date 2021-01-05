Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Mi 10i smartphone today in India. The smartphone has been largely rumoured to be a rebranded model of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G that was launched in China last month. The company has been teasing the handset on its official Twitter handle revealing the design and the round-shaped camera setup. The launch event will commence at 12 noon via Xiaomi India's official YouTube & other social media accounts. Users can also watch the online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Xiaomi Mi 10i Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features and Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Mi 10i will sport a quad rear camera module featuring a 108MP main camera, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait shooter.

Mi 10i is here. Join us for the Livestream Starts at 12PM on 05.01.2021.#Mi10i #ThePerfect10 https://t.co/MUXode3Fvr — Mi India #Mi10i is Here! (@XiaomiIndia) January 4, 2021

At the front, there might be a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. If the phone is expected to be a re-branded model of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the Mi 10i might come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi China)

The handset is likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone is rumoured to come packed with a 4,820mAh battery with 33W flash charging support. The smartphone has been teased to come in Pacific Sunrise and Midnight Black shades. Coming to the pricing, Xiaomi India Chief Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the handset will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. More features & specifications of Mi 10i will be revealed during its launch event.

