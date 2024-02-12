Mumbai, February 12: Xiaomi is set to unveil its new Xiaomi 14 series in India on February 25, 2024, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Leica-powered camera setup. However, the as per new reports, the company is also expected to launch its new Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro in India, likely on February 22. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to hold the official launch event this month to reveal its new tablet to customers.

The Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro has been rumoured to launch in India for quite some time. However, the report by Times of India said that along with launching the new Xiaomi Ultra device in China, the company could also introduce its new tablet during the same launch event. The report said there is still confusion about the model of the pad as whether it would be Xiaomi Pad 7 or Xiaomi Pad 6 series tablet has yet to be discovered. iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Feature ‘Super Moon Mode’ and Same Sensors As Vivo X100, Launch Set on February 22; Know More Details Here.

Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro Specifications and Features (Expected):

The report mentioned that the Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro could be launched with a 12.4-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Further, it could reportedly have the same design as the previous Xiaomi Pad 6, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 6 Max in the series. Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and support up to 120W fast charging.

The report further highlighted that the Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro could be launched with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP camera setup. It could also have a 20MP camera on the front. It could also have a quad-speaker setup for a better audio experience. As per the report, the Pad 6s Pro could have similar other features and specifications. Vivo Y200e Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The report mentioned no further information about the pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi 6s Pro or any other tablet. However, the report said the company will introduce the device on February 22, 2024. The company may soon announce more details about its upcoming product.

