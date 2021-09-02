The Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is set to launch the new Redmi 10 Prime tomorrow in the country. The upcoming phone has been the talk of the town for the past couple of weeks now. There have been multiple rumours and speculations around the phone tipping key details. The phone maker has been teasing the handset revealing key specs ahead of its launch. Redmi 10 Prime Launching Tomorrow in India; Check Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The upcoming Redmi 10 could be a rebadged model of the Redmi 10 that recently went official in the global markets. We can expect some minor tweaks making it a more attractive offering for the Indian market. The company has already confirmed that the handset will get a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, which also powers Redmi 10 smartphone.

Redmi 10 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain via Twitter confirmed that the Redmi 10 Prime gets a massive 6,000mAh battery. Through his tweet, Manu also confirmed that the battery on the Redmi 10 Prime will be the lightest introduced by the Realme brand. The upcoming smartphone is also said to support reverse wired charging. Alongside the phone, the company will also launch new Redmi branded true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds tomorrow during the launch event.

⚡️SUPERSTAR BATTERY ⚡️ Witness the PRIME of smartphones in 2⃣ days! Yet another addition to the firsts by #Redmi10Prime ⬇️ The 🪶 Lightest 6000mAh From the house of Redmi!😎 DETICXE REPUS for the ESREVER! I ❤️ #Redmipic.twitter.com/lxn45D0IL2 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 1, 2021

The Redmi 10 Prime may sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. We might also see a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP primary sensor. It is likely to support 18W fast charging along with a 9W reverse wired charging. It's worth noting that the exact specifications will be announced tomorrow during the launch.

