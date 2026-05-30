Xiaomi Teases Redmi Turbo 5 for India Launch; Here’s Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Xiaomi India has officially commenced its promotional campaign for the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5, signalling the company's intent to strengthen its presence in the premium mid-range smartphone segment. The device, which has recently appeared on Amazon India, is being marketed with a focus on its display capabilities, positioning it as a dedicated solution for users who prioritise gaming and high-definition multimedia consumption.

While official details regarding the launch schedule remain under wraps, the emergence of the device on a major e-commerce platform suggests that a formal announcement is imminent. By highlighting "Engineered for Precision" and "Tuned for Clarity" in its teaser material, Xiaomi aims to attract consumers looking for a mobile device that balances visual fidelity with smooth performance for daily intensive tasks. iQOO 16 Camera Details Leaked: Flagship Smartphone Tipped To Feature 50MP Large Sensor, Periscope Telephoto Lens.

Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications and Features

The Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to feature a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, specifically tuned to offer enhanced touch response for gaming and streamlined video streaming. Under the bonnet, the handset is projected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity-series chipset, likely paired with up to 12GB of RAM and high-speed internal storage. The device will run on Xiaomi's HyperOS based on Android 16. A standout feature is anticipated to be its substantial battery, tipped to exceed 7,000mAh, supported by 100W fast charging technology. For imaging, the smartphone is expected to house a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an accompanying ultra-wide lens, complemented by stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. Moto G37, Moto G37 Power India Launch Set for May 19; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications Details.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India

Xiaomi has not yet disclosed the pricing for the Redmi Turbo 5, nor has it provided a definitive launch date. Given the device’s focus on the premium mid-range category and its anticipated hardware specifications, analysts suggest it will likely compete in the price bracket currently occupied by established mid-range contenders. Further details are expected to be unveiled through official channels in the coming days as the teaser campaign progresses.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).