New Delhi, August 26: Yahoo has officially closed down its content operation in India effective from today that is August 26, 2021 citing country's new Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulation for media companies involved in publication of digital content related to news and current affairs in then country. In an update, Yahoo said that all its Indian websites have been shut down. These include Yahoo News, Yahoo Cricket, Finance, Entertainment and MAKERS India. However, the same is not applicable to Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Search in the country.

Yahoo India has clarified that its users will be able to use and operate their mail in a usual manner and ceasing of content publication won't affect its mail users in country as the FDI regulations do not effect its email services and specifically effects the digital media components. The email ID will also remain unchanged. Yahoo Search will also function normally. Users can access and use its search engine like before. Yahoo Mobile Announces to Shut Down After 1 Year of Launch.

In an official update on its website, Yahoo said that the new FDI regulations in the country have set off a limit of foreign ownership of media companies that "that operate and publish digital content in India in the 'News and Current Affairs' space." This has effected its operation in India resulting in closure of its content publication operations within the country. The update comes as people were not able to see stories on the said websites.

