New Delhi, January 18: YouTube has joined the tech layoffs 2024 wave by announcing to cut 100 employees from its workforce. This decision is expected as part of a larger trend in the tech industry, where companies are cutting jobs to adapt to the changes in market conditions and technological advancement. The tech industry is facing a challenging period now.

As per a report of The New York Times, Google cut its workforce at YouTube by 100 employees on Wednesday. The company is still laying off employees following the dismissal of over a thousand employees in the previous week. Google informed employees within YouTube's operations and creator management teams that their jobs were discontinued. YouTube has also faced challenges in decline in advertising revenue over the previous year while also dealing with competition from TikTok, a short-form video platform that is highly popular among the younger generation. Google Layoffs 2024: Sundar Pichai Tells Employees To Expect More Job Cuts Amid Ambitious Goals and Investment in Big Priorities This Year, Says Report.

"We've made the decision to eliminate some roles and say goodbye to some of our teammates," YouTube's chief business officer, Mary Ellen Coe, wrote in a note to employees at the organization. "Anyone in the Americas" and the Asia-Pacific region "who is or may be impacted will be notified by the end of day today," the note said. "We're responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead," Andrea Faville, YouTube's head of corporate communications, said in a statement. Apple Resumes Sale of Its ‘Apple Watch Series 9’ and ‘Apple Watch Ultra 2’ in US Without Blood Oxygen Features Amid Patent Infringement Dispute.

Google had carried out job cuts and internal structural changes in the latter part of 2023. These adjustments are ongoing, involving the layoffs of certain positions worldwide. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, informed his staff on Wednesday to expect the layoffs rest of the year but it will not be as significant as the ones from the previous year. Employees at YouTube who have been let go have a two-month period to secure alternative positions within the company before the official termination.

