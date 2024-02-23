Mumbai, February 23: Foldable smartphones are considered premium smartphones due to the manufacturing cost and production of the foldable technology. Months ago, there were rumours about Samsung likely launching its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's cheaper foldable smartphone and standard model. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch after the success of their predecessors.

Ahead of the launch of Samsung's cheaper foldable smartphone, a Chinese company, ZTE, has reportedly launched ZTE Libero Flip in Japan. The ZTE Libero Flip is claimed to be the 'world's most affordable flip smartphone'. The smartphone is launched at half the price of the low-priced foldable smartphone in the market. Tecno Spark 20C Likely To Launch on Soon in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

ZTE Libero Flip Specifications and Features

Despite being a cheaper foldable smartphone, the ZTE Libero Flip managed to have a clamshell design and ideal specifications for the segment. The smartphone was launched in Japan with a 6.9-inch foldable OLED main display and a secondary 1.43-inch display with a circular design. According to the report by Android Central, the ZTE Libero Flip display offers Full HD+ resolution and is larger compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has a 6.7-inch display. The device is 7.3mm slip when folded and has a 4,310mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The report said that the foldable smartphone from ZTE was launched with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 mobile processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. The smartphone's design appears quite similar to the TECNO Phantom V Flip. However, the report said that it is smaller compared to the ZTE Libero Flip. The report highlighted that the smartphone managed to keep the conventional clamshell design like the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and OPPO Find N2 Flip even after being launched in the mid-range segment. The ZTE foldable smartphone Libero Flip runs on Android 13 OS. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for March 2024 in India, To Feature 'Sony IM890 OIS Camera Sensor'; Check More Details.

ZTE Libero Flip Price and Comparison

ZTE Libero Flip is reportedly launched at $420 or 62,999 Yen, likely Rs 34,000 to Rs 35,000. However, the reports said those pre-ordered the device could get it at $256 (around Rs 21,000 to 22,000). The official website of ZTE Devices has posted that the device will be officially launched on February 29, 2024. The ZTE Libero Flip will not likely be launched in India; however, the TECNO Phantom V Flip is the second-best flip smartphone that costs around Rs 50,000.

