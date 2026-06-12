‘Did You Enjoy That’: Pakistani Asylum Seeker Jailed 10 Years for Raping ‘Particularly Vulnerable’ UK Teen in Park

A Pakistani asylum seeker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping an 18-year-old woman at a park in Nottinghamshire, UK, in June 2025. Sheraz Malik, 28, attacked the teenager shortly after another unidentified man had also assaulted her. Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty on two counts of rape.

The Attack

Malik and his group encountered the 18-year-old and her male friend at Sutton Lawn Park while they were out drinking at night. The woman's friend asked Malik and his associates to "look after her" while he stepped away briefly to meet someone else. Left alone with men unknown to her, one of them took her to an isolated area of the park, where he raped her. UK: Man Rapes Minor Boy, S*xually Assaults 14-Year-Old Girl in Wick in Separate Incidents; Convicted.

Prosecution counsel Nicholas Corsellis KC told the court that Malik then "decided he wished to have s*x with her and took his turn to take her to a secluded spot, where he physically struck her while raping her." After the assault, Malik reportedly asked the victim, "Did you enjoy that?"

During his trial, Malik claimed the s*x was consensual and denied striking the woman. He told the court he had been playing cricket and smoking cannabis when they met.

Court's Verdict

Sentencing Malik, Judge Simon Ash KC noted that he attacked the "particularly vulnerable" teenager despite knowing she was heavily intoxicated. The survivor had repeatedly protested during the assault, but Malik called her "a slut" repeatedly afterward. UK Shocker: Police Officer Caught on Camera Receiving Oral S*x From Unidentified Woman in Shropshire, Arrested.

"When she tried to resist, you hit her hard in the face and head...Some of the things you said to her did...amount to additional degradation and humiliation of her," the judge said.

The pre-sentence report found Malik displayed "distorted thinking by [him] in relation to consent, personal entitlement and the objectification of women." The judge imposed an extended sentence, citing that Malik posed "a significant risk" to the public, having shown neither remorse nor responsibility for his actions. He was handed 10 years in custody plus four years on extended licence.

Court records show Malik had previously lived in France, Germany, and Italy before arriving in the UK. He had been in the country for less than 12 months before the attack and had not yet been considered for asylum. The second suspect in the case remains unidentified.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).