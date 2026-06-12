UK: Man Rapes Minor Boy, S*xually Assaults 14-Year-Old Girl in Wick in Separate Incidents; Convicted

A 23-year-old man faces a significant prison sentence after being convicted of raping a young boy and s*xually assaulting a teenage girl in Caithness in Scotland. Following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, a jury found Liam Begg guilty of two serious offences committed against child victims, which took place over separate incidents in the town of Wick.

Begg, who had denied a series of charges, was acquitted of an additional s*xual assault charge. Following the verdict, he was remanded in custody ahead of a formal sentencing hearing scheduled for July 8. UK Shocker: Police Officer Caught on Camera Receiving Oral S*x From Unidentified Woman in Shropshire, Arrested.

Chronicle of the Offences by Liam Begg

The court heard evidence detailing attacks that spanned two years in Wick. The first incident occurred in April 2017 at a local residential property, where Begg assaulted and raped a six-year-old boy. Begg struck again in April 2018, targeting a 14-year-old girl in Wick's Bignold Park. During this encounter, he exposed himself, subjected her to molestation, and compelled her to perform a s*xual act.

Risk Assessment Ordered Before Sentencing

Presiding Judge Lady Ross deferred sentencing to allow for the compilation of comprehensive background and psychological reports. Addressing Begg, who is currently held at Inverness Prison, Lady Ross emphasised the gravity of the offences and the court's need for a thorough evaluation. "I will also be asking for a report that will tell me about the level of risk you might present in the future," Lady Ross stated. The court was also provided with detailed victim impact statements outlining the ongoing distress suffered by the young victims. Lady Ross confirmed that the final sentencing metrics would heavily take into account these statements alongside an upcoming criminal justice social work report. UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer’s Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs Sex Acts and Ejaculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

Prior Record and Regulatory Actions

Legal presentations during the trial revealed that Begg has a criminal history, though the majority of his previous convictions were for breaches of court orders rather than violent behaviour. Following the guilty verdicts, Begg was immediately placed on the s*x offenders' register. The court also confirmed that his case will be formally reported to Scottish Ministers under the Protection of Vulnerable Groups (PVG) legislation to permanently restrict him from any future employment or contact involving children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).