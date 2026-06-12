UK Viral Video: Man Catches 3-Year-Old Girl After She Hangs From Window Ledge for 9 Minutes in East London

A dramatic rescue in East London has gone viral after a three-year-old girl was saved moments after losing her grip while hanging from a window ledge several floors above the ground.

The incident unfolded on Ilford High Road on Tuesday afternoon, where shocked bystanders spotted the child clinging to a window above a pawnbroker's shop. Witnesses quickly raised the alarm as crowds gathered below, fearing the worst.

Videos shared on social media showed the toddler struggling to hold on while people shouted for help from the street. A woman could be seen reaching out from a lower window as the tense scene unfolded. UK Woman Caught Planting Her Own Hair in Restaurant Food? CCTV Video Sparks Outrage, Free Meal Claim Backfires.

Man Catches 3-Year-Old Girl After She Hangs From Window Ledge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHOU 11 News Houston (@khou11)

As the girl's grip began to weaken, a Metropolitan Police officer climbed onto a ledge beneath her in an attempt to position himself for a rescue. At the same time, local resident Mohamed Jesil raced to the scene and climbed across nearby rooftops to help.

Seconds later, the child lost her hold and fell.

In a remarkable moment captured on video, Jesil managed to catch the girl as she dropped, while the police officer helped steady them. The successful rescue sparked cheers and applause from the crowd below. Swiggy Order Goes Wrong: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Orders Veg Biryani From Behrouz, Gets Non-Veg; Threatens To Go to Consumer Court.

Speaking after the incident, Jesil, a restaurant manager and father of five-month-old twins, explained what motivated him to act.

"I ran out on instinct. I'm a dad of twins aged five months, and as a dad I just reacted."

"I wasn't scared, I just didn't think. I'm not a hero, I just did it as a dad seeing a child in trouble."

Describing the emotional aftermath, he said there was "massive relief" and revealed the rescued child gave him "a big hug" after the ordeal.

Jesil also credited his sporting background for helping him make the life-saving catch.

"I played cricket in India so that may have helped with my catching. I just knew I had to concentrate."

The girl's father praised both rescuers, saying: "They were both amazing. They were heroes. We are so relieved."

"They saved our child."

According to the Metropolitan Police, officers responded shortly after 3.20pm following reports of a child on a window ledge. The girl was brought to safety within minutes and did not suffer any injuries.

The heart-stopping rescue has since attracted widespread attention online, with many hailing Jesil and the police officer as heroes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).