UK Woman Caught Planting Her Own Hair in Restaurant Food? CCTV Video Sparks Outrage, Free Meal Claim Backfires

A shocking CCTV video from a restaurant in the United Kingdom has gone viral after it allegedly captured a customer placing her own hair on a plate of food before complaining to staff and requesting a replacement meal.

The incident reportedly took place at The Woolpack, a popular UK restaurant, where a woman was dining with her family. According to the restaurant, the woman claimed that a hair had been found in a child's macaroni cheese dish and asked staff to replace the meal.

UK Woman Caught Planting Her Own Hair in Restaurant Food ?

In the now-viral footage shared by the restaurant on social media, the woman appears to pull a strand of hair from her own head and place it on a partially eaten plate before calling over a waitress. Staff members promptly removed the dish and offered a freshly prepared replacement meal. ‘Maggi With Chai or Maggi in Chai?’ Swiggy Shocks Desi Foodies With Viral Pic of Hilarious ‘Food Crime,’ Here’s How the Internet Reacted!

"During their meal, one of the adults complained that a hair had been found in a child's macaroni cheese. Our staff responded immediately, removed the dish, and our chef offered to prepare a fresh meal of their choice," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

According to The Woolpack, the replacement meal was accepted but later taken home because most of the original food had already been consumed. However, after reviewing CCTV footage, management claimed they discovered the true source of the hair. Swiggy Order Goes Wrong: Startup Founder Udit Goenka Orders Veg Biryani From Behrouz, Gets Non-Veg; Threatens To Go to Consumer Court.

"We were surprised to discover the apparent source of the hair: the complainant herself," the restaurant wrote.

The controversy did not end there. The restaurant further alleged that additional CCTV footage showed the woman taking a bottle of ketchup, an ice cream bowl and a teaspoon before leaving.

In a sarcastic response, the restaurant remarked, "While we appreciate that everyone enjoys a good bottle of Heinz, and we understand the undeniable appeal of a stainless-steel teaspoon, we would gently remind customers that these items are not currently included in our takeaway menu."

The Woolpack praised its staff for handling the situation professionally despite the unusual circumstances. The restaurant said its employees acted with patience and restraint throughout the incident.

The CCTV clip has since attracted widespread attention online, with social media users applauding the restaurant for releasing the footage and supporting its staff. Many viewers described the alleged attempt to secure a free meal as "embarrassing" and "unbelievable," helping the video rack up thousands of views and reactions across platforms.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).