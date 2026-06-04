Chinese Spies Posing As Recruiters on LinkedIn To Target Government Insiders, Warn US and Allies

The United States and its Five Eyes intelligence partners have issued a rare and strongly worded warning about an alleged Chinese military intelligence operation targeting government employees, defence personnel and security clearance holders through popular online job platforms.

In a joint bulletin titled "Safeguarding Our Secrets", intelligence agencies from the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand revealed that Chinese military spies are reportedly using fake recruiter profiles and shell companies to identify and recruit individuals with access to sensitive government information.

According to the advisory, intelligence officers linked to China have been posing as human resources consultants, talent acquisition specialists and business recruiters representing seemingly legitimate private firms based outside China. These recruiters are said to be actively advertising positions on widely used platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed and Upwork, making the operation difficult to distinguish from genuine employment opportunities. Did China Use Female Military Officer As Waitress To Spy on Elon Musk During Donald Trump Visit?

The agencies warned that the targets are carefully selected rather than approached randomly. Individuals holding security clearances, defence industry experts, military personnel and government contractors are considered high-priority targets. However, the operation reportedly extends beyond official government circles, with academics, journalists, think tank researchers and freelance writers also being approached due to their potential access to policy-related information. Tao Liu, Suspected Chinese Spy, Infiltrated US Politics Through Former US President Donald Trump, Says Report.

Investigators outlined a structured recruitment process. Prospective candidates are initially contacted through job applications and virtual interviews. During these conversations, recruiters allegedly gather information about a candidate's professional background, government contacts and access to sensitive information while concealing their true identities.

Applicants may then be asked to prepare trial reports on subjects such as China's foreign relations, regional security issues or Indo-Pacific defence developments. While these assignments appear legitimate, intelligence agencies claim they are often designed to assess a candidate's willingness and ability to provide valuable information.

As the relationship develops, recruits may be encouraged to share increasingly sensitive or non-public information. Communications are frequently shifted to encrypted messaging platforms, and payments ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars are reportedly made through services such as PayPal, Wise, Zelle and cryptocurrency transfers.

The Five Eyes alliance warned that participation in such schemes can lead to serious consequences, including criminal investigations, loss of employment and revocation of security clearances. Officials stressed that even seemingly harmless, unclassified information can be combined with other intelligence sources to create a detailed picture of government operations and national security activities.

The coordinated warning highlights growing concerns among Western intelligence agencies about foreign espionage efforts and underscores the need for professionals to carefully verify recruiters and employment opportunities encountered online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).