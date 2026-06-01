Clearwater Beach Shooting: Teen Injured After Getting Shot Near Wyndham Grand Resort in Florida, Several Detained

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting during a fight on Clearwater Beach on Saturday evening, May 30, prompting a large law enforcement response and the detention of multiple individuals, according to Clearwater police.

The incident occurred around 5:15 pm in the 100 block of Coronado Drive, near the Wyndham Grand Resort. Police said the teenager was transported to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital as a trauma alert. Authorities believe the injuries are not life-threatening. White House Shooting: Secret Service Shoots Dead Armed Man Near Executive Complex.

Teen Injured in Clearwater Beach Shooting

🔗 https://t.co/E0eAkgvx4h Clearwater Deputy Police Chief Michael Walek spoke about the shooting in Clearwater this evening. pic.twitter.com/E8szAUA86R — Tampa Bay 28 (@tampabay28) June 1, 2026

Clearwater Beach Shooting:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Coronado Drive shortly after 5 pm Clearwater police said multiple people were detained for questioning following the incident, while others fled the area. The investigation remains ongoing, and several individuals continue to be questioned by authorities.

10 Tampa Bay News spoke with a witness who said she heard gunshots and saw crowds running from the area. "We went to the Surf Style store, right next to the Wyndham hotel... As we were walking out, we were walking to the beach and all of a sudden we heard three gunshots. Boom, boom, boom!" Annette Vargas said. US Mass Shooting: 25 Killed As Gunmen Open Fire in 2 Separate Attacks in Honduras.

She said she was visiting Clearwater Beach on vacation and was surprised by the incident. "We turned around and we see a bunch of teens running, yelling like: 'Oh my god! Someone got shot!'" Vargas said as she recounted the moments of the shooting over the phone. "We obviously started running back, because we have our baby brother with us, and we sit down on our towel, and then, all of a sudden, we hear more commotion going on."

Vargas also described additional disturbances that she said occurred nearby after the shooting. "Now it's not just a shooting. We see all the police going to the Wyndham Hotel... and as that was going on, we sat down on the beach... and we see like another group start to form by the beach lifeguard station tower," Vargas added. "Dudes start jumping this light-skinned guy and there's a girl who tries to defend her boyfriend, the one that was getting, you know, jumped, I pull her out because, she's getting beat up by all the dudes. And no police comes. Nothing, nobody comes." Vargas said she later moved herself and her family away from the area.

Police said they had been aware of a planned gathering at Clearwater Beach and had prepared for a large influx of visitors. Officials described the gathering as similar to so-called "teen takeover" events organised through social media, with hundreds of people reportedly present at the beach.

Following the shooting, officers received reports of large crowds gathering at other locations and causing disturbances. Law enforcement agencies implemented a traffic management plan commonly used during peak holiday periods.

The Clearwater Police Department received assistance from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the Largo Police Department to help manage crowds and maintain order.

Clearwater Deputy Police Chief Michael Walek said authorities will not tolerate disruptive behavior at the beach and emphasised that Clearwater Beach remains a safe destination for residents and visitors.

Cameras in the area showed large crowds gathering near Pier 60, with groups seen running from the area at several points during the evening. Police said the investigation remains active and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).