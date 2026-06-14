Donald Trump Says US-Iran Peace Deal Could Be Signed Today, Signals End to Strait of Hormuz Blockade

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States and Iran are expected to sign a peace agreement on Sunday, expressing confidence that negotiations have reached their final stage and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz will reopen once the deal is concluded. The announcement comes amid cautious optimism from mediators, although Iranian officials have maintained that no final agreement has yet been signed.

The proposed agreement is aimed at ending months of conflict in West Asia that has disrupted global energy markets and heightened regional security concerns. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil shipments pass, has remained at the center of the crisis due to restrictions on commercial shipping. 'A Wall To No Nuclear Weapon!': Donald Trump Claims Iran Nuclear Deal to Be Signed Tomorrow, Says Strait of Hormuz Will Reopen Immediately.

Trump Expresses Confidence in Imminent Agreement

Speaking on Saturday, Trump said the peace deal would be finalized and signed on Sunday, adding that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would follow immediately after the agreement takes effect.

The US president described the negotiations as a major diplomatic breakthrough and suggested that improved relations between Washington and Tehran could help stabilize the region. He also indicated that technical discussions on implementing the agreement would begin shortly after the signing. Donald Trump on Iran-US War: ‘We Are Very Close to a Peace Agreement’.

Pakistan Says Final Text Is Ready

Pakistan, which has played a mediating role in the negotiations, said the final draft of the agreement has been completed.

According to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, preparations are underway for an electronic signing of the agreement, with technical-level talks expected to follow next week. His remarks reinforced expectations that both sides are close to concluding months of negotiations.

Iran Remains Cautious

Despite Trump's optimism, Iranian officials have taken a more measured position. Iran's Foreign Ministry has said the agreement is still under discussion and urged observers to "wait and see," while emphasizing that no final signing has yet taken place. Officials indicated that a deal could emerge in the coming days but stopped short of confirming Trump's proposed timeline.

Strait of Hormuz Central to Agreement

One of the key objectives of the proposed agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf with global markets.

Trump has said the waterway would be reopened to international shipping following the agreement. Reports also suggest that the United States and allied partners are discussing demining operations to ensure safe passage for commercial vessels once hostilities end.

G7 Discussions Expected

Trump is expected to discuss implementation of the proposed agreement with leaders attending the upcoming G7 summit. According to reports, countries including the United Kingdom and France have expressed interest in supporting post-conflict maritime security efforts in the Gulf.

The conflict between the United States and Iran has led to repeated military confrontations, disruptions to commercial shipping, and volatility in global oil markets. Diplomatic efforts intensified in recent weeks after multiple rounds of indirect negotiations involving regional mediators.

While Washington has projected confidence that a breakthrough is imminent, Tehran continues to signal that outstanding issues remain. As a result, the expected signing on Sunday will be closely watched as a potential turning point in efforts to restore stability in the region and reopen one of the world's most important energy trade routes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).