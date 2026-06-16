Elon Musk Loses Lawsuit: Federal Judge Dismisses xAI’s Trade Secret Claims Against Sam Altman-Led OpenAI, Citing Lack of Evidence

A federal judge in San Francisco has dismissed a lawsuit brought by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, which accused OpenAI of misappropriating trade secrets related to chatbot technology. U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ruled on Monday that xAI failed to provide evidence that OpenAI induced a former senior engineer, Xuechen Li, to disclose confidential information regarding the Grok chatbot.

US Court Rejects xAI Claims of Trade Secret Misappropriation

The lawsuit, initially filed in September 2025, alleged that OpenAI sought proprietary information to compete with the release of Grok 4. Musk’s company claimed that OpenAI was lagging in specific training techniques and pressured the engineer to divulge secrets during the recruitment process. Elon Musk’s xAI Sued by Former Engineer Over Grok Safety Whistleblowing Claims Ahead of SpaceX IPO.

However, Judge Lin dismissed the case with prejudice, determining that any further attempt to amend the complaint would be futile. The judge noted that it is standard industry practice for employers to inquire about a candidate’s past work experience during recruitment. She stated that inferring wrongdoing from such routine discussions would unfairly expose employers to potential legal liability whenever they interview prospective staff.

Ongoing Legal Conflict Between Musk and OpenAI

This ruling marks the second significant legal defeat for Elon Musk against OpenAI within the last four weeks. In mid-May, a federal jury ruled against Musk in a separate USD 150 billion lawsuit, which had accused OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, of betraying the firm’s original non-profit mission for personal financial gain. Anthropic Shuts Down Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI Models Globally After US Government Issues Raises National Security Concerns.

OpenAI welcomed the dismissal, describing the legal action as a baseless campaign of harassment. The company has consistently maintained that it never acquired any trade secrets from xAI. While xAI and its legal representatives have not commented on the latest court decision, the engineer in question, Xuechen Li, remains involved in separate litigation initiated by xAI and continues to deny any allegations of wrongdoing.

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