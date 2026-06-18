‘Era of Free Riding Is Over’: Donald Trump’s War Secretary Pete Hegseth Slams NATO Allies, Threatens Defence Funding Freeze

Brussels, June 18: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced that America will conduct a comprehensive review of its forces stationed in Europe. The announcement follows a sharp critique directed at the volume of financial contributions made by the United Kingdom and other international allies to the NATO alliance. Addressing defence ministers at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Hegseth stated that, for an extended period, NATO had functioned as a "paper tiger and a one-way street", exhibiting excessive dependence on Washington.

He further asserted that "some of NATO's largest economies... still think the era of free riding is here". "No more," he added, according to statements delivered at the headquarters. "For all of our clarity, too many allied capitals seem to still miss something in translation. Too many allies still don't recognise the historic need that President Trump has made clear to them and to NATO itself." Pete Hegseth Echoes Trump's Stance, Says US Will Hit Iran 'hard'.

Beyond the ongoing debates surrounding military funding, the Pentagon chief also strongly criticised the European response regarding the American conflict with Iran. The administration in Washington has reportedly expressed intense dissatisfaction that multiple nations, including the UK, demonstrated reluctance to back the military strikes executed by American and Israeli forces.

Elaborating on the strain in transatlantic relations, Hegseth noted: "[Trump] gave our allies a test to support America when we asked for their help, and too many failed it. The United States has defended Europe for generations."He stated that the American President had explicitly detailed operational expectations, explaining that "our jets would need to take off from bases in Europe or our ships from ports to strike targets in the Middle East, Iranian targets that threaten European interests even more directly than they threaten us."

Critiquing the pushback received from European partners during the security crisis, Hegseth noted: "But too many of our allies said no or tried to drown us in arcane legal debates or criticised us publicly for doing what they aren't prepared or able to do themselves." "It was shameful," he added during his address. "These allies put America's sons and daughters, our sons and daughters, at risk by denying them the predictable access and overflight that never should have been in question at all." Iran-US War: Pete Hegseth Ousts Army Chief Randy George, General Christopher LaNeve Takes Charge in Pentagon Overhaul.

In direct response to these diplomatic and operational frictions, Hegseth declared that Washington would cease paying a disproportionate share for the collective defence of NATO relative to its allies. Moving forward, American financial dues will remain strictly contingent on other member nations fulfilling their designated spending targets. Concurrently, the Pentagon is prepared to initiate an official assessment of the American troop presence across the European theatre, with Hegseth cautioning that specific NATO members would fall short of expectations.

Reacting to the shifting security dynamics, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that European member states are already actively pledging to substitute the battlefield equipment that the United States is currently pulling back, as reported by Politico. "What we are working on is to make sure that what the US has been providing so far will be filled," the NATO Secretary General informed journalists in Brussels. "Most of it is done -- some of it nearly, and some of it requires more debates and discussions."

Emphasising the transition towards greater European strategic responsibility, Rutte stated: "The US is saying, 'we have adjusted our contributions to the NATO force model,' that means other allies have to step up." The NATO chief also noted, "We see that European allies and Canada are ready, willing and able to do more."