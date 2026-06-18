ICE Officer Jumps Into Florida Pool, Saves Drowning 6-Year-Old Child With CPR; Video Goes Viral

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a six-year-old child from a swimming pool in Florida and performing life-saving CPR that helped prevent a tragedy.

The dramatic incident occurred at a community pool in Pasco County, where Gregory Simmonds, an officer with ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) office in Tampa, was spending time off duty. Surveillance footage captured the moment Simmonds noticed a child floating motionless in the water and immediately rushed to help.

ICE Officer Saves Drowning Child in Florida Pool

🇺🇸 An off-duty ICE officer in Florida pulled a 6-year-old out of a pool after spotting him floating unconscious. DHS says officer Gregory Simmonds jumped in, got the boy out, and gave CPR until the child came to. He's expected to make a full recovery. That's one family's worst… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 17, 2026

Without hesitation, the officer jumped into the pool fully clothed and swam directly to the child. He quickly pulled the unconscious youngster from the water and brought them to the poolside before beginning CPR and other emergency life-saving measures. US Viral Video: 5 Students in Mississippi Stop School Bus After Driver Passes Out During Asthma Attack.

Officials said the child regained consciousness before being transported for medical care and is expected to make a full recovery due to Simmonds' swift response.

The rescue has drawn praise from federal and local authorities. Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis commended the officer, saying his quick action and medical assistance helped save the life of a young child. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office also recognized Simmonds for his courage and selflessness during the emergency. Viral Video From US: Speeding Pickup Truck Goes Airborne and Crashes Into a Home in Oregon.

Authorities noted that drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death among children in the United States, making immediate intervention and CPR critical in such situations.

The Florida rescue is one of several recent incidents in which Department of Homeland Security personnel have responded to life-threatening emergencies while off duty. Officials said the case highlights the importance of quick action during water-related emergencies and serves as a reminder of how timely rescue efforts can save lives.

The viral surveillance video has since attracted widespread attention online, with many praising the ICE officer for his bravery and presence of mind.

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