Indian National Tarsem Singh Charged in US Crash That Killed Pregnant Teen Partner Ashlee Holmes and Unborn Child

The mother of a pregnant teenager who was killed along with her unborn child in a horrific Ohio crash has called for the deportation of Indian national Tarsem Singh, who is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the incident.

Annette Holmes, the mother of 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes, told Newsweek that she does not want Singh, 33, to remain in the United States following the fatal crash that claimed the lives of her daughter and unborn grandchild.

"I'm OK with him being kicked out of the country permanently. We came to find out he came here illegally at first. They can send him wherever he is best off because I don't want him in the States no more," Annette Holmes said. Chandra Nagamallaiah Murder: Donald Trump Condemns Brutal Killing of Indian National in Texas, Vows Maximum Punishment for Culprit Previously Arrested for Child Sex Abuse and Other Crimes.

According to Ashlee's family, Singh was the father of the teenager's unborn child. Relatives alleged that Ashlee had attempted to leave the relationship several times but was unable to do so.

The fatal crash occurred on February 16 in Ohio when Ashlee was a passenger in a Range Rover Velar driven by Singh. Authorities said Singh allegedly failed to stop for law enforcement officers and led deputies on a high-speed chase that reached speeds of around 100 mph before ending in a devastating collision. Indian National Chandra Nagamallaiah Beheaded by His Employee at Motel in US City of Dallas, Disturbing Video Shows Accused Walking With Severed Head.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol's crash report, the Range Rover was initially recorded travelling at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone before accelerating to more than 120 mph during the pursuit. The vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centre line, struck a Jeep and overturned multiple times.

Ashlee Holmes was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Her unborn child also died as a result of the crash, according to investigators.

Following the incident, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Singh. Court records show he has been indicted on several felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and aggravated vehicular homicide.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that Singh entered the United States illegally through the southern border in California in February 2017. He was arrested and later released on bond after appearing before an immigration judge.

Under the ICE detainer, Singh is expected to remain in custody and could face deportation proceedings after the criminal case concludes. He is currently being held on a USD 1 million bond. A jury trial has been scheduled for August 17-21.

As the legal process moves forward, Ashlee Holmes' family continues to seek justice for the teenager and her unborn child while calling for Singh's permanent removal from the United States.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).