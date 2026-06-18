Indian Tourist Romanch Mahajan Dies After Startled Horse Bolts, Overturns Carriage in New York (Watch Video)

An 18-year-old Indian tourist, identified as Romanch Mahajan, died after being thrown from a horse-drawn carriage in New York City's Central Park when the horse suddenly bolted, triggering a chaotic accident that has reignited demands for a ban on the historic carriage industry.

Mahajan was riding in the carriage with three other passengers shortly before 3 pm on Wednesday when the horse ran off. He was thrown from the carriage and suffered a severe head injury after hitting the ground. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died. The other three passengers declined medical treatment.

Indian Tourist Romanch Mahajan Dies After Being Thrown From Central Park Horse Carriage

😡18-year-old Dies After Horse Spooked Causes Carriage Crash in Central Park😡Free the Horses 🐎Let Them Be in Green Pastures🌱. It's 2026 NOT 1826. An 18-year-old tourist from India, Romanch Mahajan, died on June 17, 2026, after a carriage horse spooked, bolted, and overturned… pic.twitter.com/sGDMRQVPNJ — American Crime Stories (@AmericanCrime01) June 18, 2026

Driver Had Stepped Away To Take A Photo

According to the Transport Workers Union (TWU), which represents carriage industry employees, the horse had been working in the park for only six weeks. Union officials said the driver had stepped away from the carriage to take a photograph of the passengers when the horse suddenly bolted. Anshul Kuncha Shot Dead in US: Telangana Youth Killed While Delivering Pizza After Suspected Fake Order.

Videos from the scene showed the carriage speeding through the park as the operator sprinted after it. Two passengers were seen jumping from the moving carriage. The runaway carriage eventually struck the wheel of another carriage and overturned. The driver caught up with the horse near Tavern on the Green, officials said.

The seven-year-old horse, named Sampson, was not injured and remained in stable condition, according to police and union officials. Who Was Dave Fiji? Indian-Origin Pilot Killed in Georgia Helicopter Crash Hours After Wedding.

Union Calls Driver's Action 'Unacceptable'

TWU Local 100 Administrative Vice President Alexander Kemp said a driver is never supposed to leave the carriage to take photos, and that the union supports a full investigation into the incident. He said the union was devastated by the teenager's death and extended condolences to his family.

Kemp said the carriage owner had indefinitely suspended the driver and that Sampson would be retired from the carriage business. He also raised broader safety concerns about all vehicles operating in Central Park, including e-bikes, delivery vehicles, pedicabs, and horse-drawn carriages.

Renewed Push To Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages

The accident has intensified scrutiny of Central Park's horse-drawn carriage industry, which has long faced opposition from animal welfare activists and public safety advocates. It came less than a week after another carriage horse collapsed and died while working in the park.

The Central Park Conservancy said it was "absolutely devastated" by Mahajan's death and renewed its call for New York City to ban horse-drawn carriages, calling the industry outdated and a public safety risk in one of the country's busiest public spaces.

The conservancy urged lawmakers to pass Ryder's Law, legislation that would phase out horse-drawn carriages while providing alternative employment support for drivers. The bill, named after a carriage horse that collapsed while working in 2022, was reintroduced to the City Council on Thursday after failing to advance last year despite support from animal rights groups and former New York mayor Eric Adams.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).