Masters Lottery 2027 Opens: How To Apply, Ticket Prices, Odds of Winning and Key Dates for Augusta National

The application window for the highly sought-after Masters 2027 ticket lottery is now open, giving golf fans a chance to secure tickets to one of the world's most prestigious sporting events at Augusta National Golf Club.

The annual Masters ticket lottery opened on June 1, 2026, and will remain available until June 20, 2026. Fans selected through the random drawing process will have the opportunity to purchase Masters Tournament tickets at face value for either practice rounds or tournament rounds.

Masters 2027 Dates and Schedule

The 2027 Masters Tournament is scheduled to take place from April 5 to April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Practice rounds will be held from Monday, April 5, through Wednesday, April 7, with the popular Par 3 Contest taking place on April 7.

The official tournament rounds will run from Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11. US: Man Finds Forgotten USD 5.9 Million Lottery Ticket in Old Pants Days Before Expiry.

How to Apply for Masters 2027 Tickets

Fans interested in attending the Masters 2027 can register online and enter the Masters ticket lottery before the June 20 deadline.

Applicants can request up to four tickets for any or all tournament days. However, those selected in the random drawing can only receive tickets for one day.

After the application period closes, Augusta National conducts a random selection process to determine successful applicants. Mega Million Winning Numbers: Illinois Ticket Wins USD 533 Million Mega Millions Jackpot.

Masters 2027 Ticket Prices

Ticket prices for the 2027 Masters have been set as follows:

Practice Round Tickets

Monday: USD 125

Tuesday: USD 125

Wednesday (Par 3 Contest): USD 150

Tournament Round Tickets

Thursday through Sunday: USD 160 per ticket

Additional shipping and handling fees may apply.

When Will Masters Lottery Results Be Announced?

Augusta National will notify all applicants by email in late July 2026.

Daily tournament tickets are awarded first. Applicants who are not selected for tournament-round tickets but also applied for practice-round tickets will automatically be considered in the practice-round drawing.

Successful applicants will receive payment instructions along with their notification.

Masters Ticket Lottery Odds Explained

The exact number of applications submitted each year is not publicly disclosed by Augusta National. However, estimates suggest the odds of securing a single-day Masters tournament ticket are approximately 0.55%, or slightly better than one in 200.

Because of the extremely limited supply and massive demand, Masters tickets are often referred to as the "toughest ticket in sports."

Can You Buy or Resell Masters Tickets?

Augusta National strictly prohibits the resale of Masters tickets.

Fans who purchase tickets from unauthorized third-party sellers risk having their tickets cancelled and being denied entry to the tournament.

Georgia law also prohibits ticket scalping within a 2,700-foot boundary around major sporting venues, meaning individuals caught buying or selling Masters tickets near Augusta National could face legal consequences.

Additional Augusta National Ticket Opportunities

Golf fans can also apply for tickets to the 2027 Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) and the 2027 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

The final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur will be played at Augusta National on April 3, 2027, with tickets priced at $150.

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will take place on April 4, 2027, with tickets available for USD 35.

These events are also awarded through a random selection process, offering fans another opportunity to experience Augusta National during Masters week.

The defending Masters champion is Rory McIlroy, who captured back-to-back green jackets after winning the 2026 Masters and successfully defending his title one year after completing the career Grand Slam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).