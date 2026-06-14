Missouri Plane Crash: 12 Dead After Aircraft Crashes Near Butler Memorial Airport in US

A plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri, US, is believed to have claimed the lives of all 12 people aboard, according to authorities. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene after the aircraft went down near the airport on Sunday, prompting a multi-agency response.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in a post on X, while local law enforcement agencies, including the Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Office, joined rescue and recovery efforts at the crash site. Officials have not yet released details about the aircraft or the identities of those on board.

12 Dead After Missouri Plane Crash

🚨Plane Crash - Butler, MO🚨 Troopers are on scene assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office of a Fatal Plane Crash near the Butler Memorial Airport. At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/rsAx7GBlQN — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 14, 2026

Crash Reported Near Butler Memorial Airport

Authorities said the aircraft crashed near Butler Memorial Airport, located in the city of Butler in western Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said initial information indicated that all 12 occupants aboard the plane were believed to have died in the crash. Emergency personnel secured the area as investigators began assessing the wreckage and gathering evidence.

Several agencies responded to the scene following reports of the crash. The Butler Police Department and the Bates County Sheriff's Office assisted alongside state authorities in coordinating emergency operations and securing the area. Officials have not yet disclosed the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine what caused the aircraft to go down near the airport. Investigators will likely examine flight records, weather conditions, aircraft maintenance history and other relevant factors as part of the inquiry. Further information is expected to be released once officials complete the preliminary assessment.

Butler is located approximately 65 miles south of Kansas City, Missouri. The city is home to Butler Memorial Airport, a regional aviation facility that serves private and local air traffic. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as recovery efforts and the investigation remain ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).