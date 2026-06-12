Sam’s Club Gas Station Closure Confirmed: Santa Clarita Fuel Center To Shut Down for 3 Months
The Sam’s Club Fuel Center in Santa Clarita is scheduled to temporarily close this month for a major renovation project, temporarily cutting off access to discounted gasoline for local members during the peak summer driving season.
The Sam’s Club Fuel Center in Santa Clarita is scheduled to temporarily close this month for a major renovation project, temporarily cutting off access to discounted gasoline for local members during the peak summer driving season.
The fuel station, located at 26468 Carl Boyer Drive and connected to Sam’s Club #4824, will shut down on June 15. It is expected to reopen on Sept. 18, according to reports from local media outlet KHTS and The Sun.
Upgrades and Timeline
The three-month closure will allow construction crews to install additional fuel pumps and implement other modernizations to the facility. While the Sam’s Club website currently lists regular operating hours for the members-only station-6 a.m. to 10 p.m.-the pumps will be entirely non-operational throughout the renovation period.
Because timelines for major construction projects can shift, company officials advise drivers to monitor the official Sam’s Club location webpage for real-time updates and scheduling adjustments.
Impact on Local Drivers
The shutdown arrives just as summer travel demand begins to rise, meaning local members who rely on the warehouse chain for cheaper fuel will need to alter their routines.
Finding an alternative Sam’s Club fueling station will require a significant commute for Santa Clarita residents. According to the company's fuel center locator, the next closest locations are in:
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Palmdale (approximately 24 miles away)
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El Monte
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South Gate
The main Sam’s Club warehouse building on Carl Boyer Drive will remain unaffected by the construction. The retail store will maintain its standard operating hours and services throughout the summer.
Recent Membership Changes
The temporary service disruption follows recent updates to Sam’s Club’s membership structure. Standard Club memberships are currently priced at $60 per year, while premium Plus memberships cost USD 120 annually.
Plus members retain the ability to earn up to USD 750 in Sam’s Cash per year on qualifying purchases, though fuel purchases are typically excluded from these reward incentives.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).