Tulsi Gabbard Reveals US Funded Over 120 Biolabs in 30 Countries, Alleges Decades-Long Cover-Up (Watch Video)

Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has made a sweeping allegation, claiming the United States government secretly funded a network of over 120 biolabs across more than 30 countries - details she says were deliberately hidden from the American public for years.

The Allegations

Releasing newly declassified evidence on Friday, Gabbard stated: "The information surrounding the existence, history, locations and funding of these US-funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by powerful people falsely, claiming that they do not exist and accusing anyone who says otherwise of being foreign assets and traitors to America."

Tulsi Gabbard Alleges US Funded Over 120 Biolabs In 30 Countries

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine. In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function… pic.twitter.com/RkPHnAbka9 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 12, 2026

She further alleged that "many of these US government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases including dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight." From HIV Samples To Fake COVID-19 Kits: Inside a China-Linked California Biolab.

Ukraine Labs and Security Risks

Among the declassified documents, four specific labs in Ukraine are identified. Gabbard warned that these facilities may be at risk due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, noting that the Intelligence Community had previously flagged that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine "likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage."

The locations and current status of the remaining alleged biolabs outside Ukraine have not been specified in the declassified materials. Fact Check: Did BBC Report That COVID-19 Vaccinated People Will Die by June 2026?

Gain-of-Function Research in the Crosshairs

Gabbard directly named former White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration's national security team in her statement, saying: "Politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth."

Gain-of-function research involves modifying organisms to enhance or produce new traits - a practice with significant biosafety implications. President Trump signed Executive Order 14292 in May 2025, ending federal funding for such research globally.

What Comes Next

Gabbard has issued new guidance to the Intelligence Community directing increased surveillance and collection on overseas labs and facilities. She said this directive is already surfacing details on clinical trials underway at these facilities, raising "significant ethical, financial, and security concerns."

"ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world," Gabbard said.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).