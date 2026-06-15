UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland claims he has been barred from attending an upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship event scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House. The fighter stated on social media that the denial of clearance stems from controversial remarks he made regarding Israel and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

While viral social media rumours have circulated alleging that Strickland was physically escorted from the premises by riot police in a van after inciting a crowd with jokes at the UFC Freedom 250 fan fest, official reports and statements from UFC leadership indicate that the fighter was simply denied entry before the event took place. US and Iran Finalise Historic Deal To End War and Reopen Strait of Hormuz; Official Signing Ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.

Viral Video Shows Sean Strickland Being Booted from the White House UFC Event

🇺🇸 Sean Strickland, UFC Middleweight Champion, booted from the White House UFC event. They threw him in a van with riot police… because he made Epstein jokes that fired up the crowd. Sneako: "He’s the champion. You’re saying he’s trespassing?" Even the champ gets the boot for… https://t.co/dzfLg1ZSlu — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 15, 2026

Police Escort Sean Strickland, Video Surfaces

🚨POLICE ESCORT SEAN STRICKLAND OUT OF UFC FREEDOM 250🚨 pic.twitter.com/q60nKtrci9 — Aden R. Nicholas (@theadennicholas) June 14, 2026

Disinvitation Claims and Social Media Response

The controversy unfolded after Strickland took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform his followers that he had not been cleared by White House security administration to attend the historic South Lawn fight card. According to Strickland, UFC officials initially attempted to resolve the security clearance issue but were unsuccessful. "I later got a call from the UFC saying 'I wasn't cleared by the White House,'" Strickland wrote. When pressed by fans online regarding the specific reasons behind his exclusion, the middleweight champion explicitly tied the decision to his public commentary. "I made fun of Israel and Epstein," Strickland replied. He expanded on the claim in a subsequent post, stating he was "the only male American champ banned at the White House" due to his criticisms of US foreign policy and international leadership.

Meanwhile, videos going viral on social media show Sean Strickland being booted from the White House UFC event. It is reported that the UFC Middleweight Champion was thrown in a van with riot police because he made Epstein jokes that fired up the crowd. Another clip shows Strickland being escorted by the police out of the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. It is learned that Sean Strickland turned up the UFC Freedom 250’s already chaotic White House fight week into another spectacle by showing up at the fan fest despite claiming earlier that he had been blocked from the event.

UFC Leadership Dismisses Banned Narrative

Despite Strickland's public grievances, UFC Chief Executive Officer Dana White downplayed the narrative that the fighter had been officially blacklisted or forcibly removed. Speaking to reporters, White dismissed the notion that individual athletes were being selectively banned from the high-profile venue. "Of course, Sean Strickland isn't [banned],” White stated, utilising his characteristic hyperbole to describe the fighter's polarising personality. “Sean Strickland is banned from humanity. We don't want him near any human beings anywhere," she added.

White characterised the broader media focus on alleged bans regarding fighters and press members at the executive mansion as absurd, suggesting that administrative credentialing issues were being misinterpreted as political censorship.

Best Fans in the World, Says Sean Strickland

🇺🇸 Best fans in the world! pic.twitter.com/UMtcHaz2Po — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 14, 2026

Shift in Political Alignment

The administrative friction marks a notable shift for Strickland, who was previously recognised as one of the most vocal supporters of the current US administration within combat sports. The fighter recently revealed that his political stance soured following U.S. military actions in the Middle East. Strickland, who recently secured a split-decision victory over Khamzat Chimaev in Newark, New Jersey, to solidify his status as the UFC's premier American male champion, has frequently drawn scrutiny for making inflammatory, unscripted remarks during press conferences and on his personal media channels. Neither the White House nor the Ultimate Fighting Championship has released a formal statement regarding the specific security protocol or background checks that led to the credentialing denial.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sean Strickland). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).