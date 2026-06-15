US and Iran Finalise Historic Deal To End War and Reopen Strait of Hormuz; Official Signing Ceremony in Switzerland on June 19

US President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday, June 14, that the United States and Iran have finalised a diplomatic agreement to end their three-month military conflict. The landmark breakthrough will lift the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, addressing fears of a wider regional war and severe disruptions to global energy markets.

Immediate Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

The agreement directly targets the resolution of months-long maritime hostilities in the narrow waterway, which serves as a transit point for a substantial portion of the world's seaborne oil trade. Recent shipping disruptions inside the strait had driven significant volatility across global energy markets. US-Iran Peace Deal: Donald Trump Declares Deal Complete, Orders Strait of Hormuz Reopening.

The Deal With the Islamic Republic of Iran Is Now Complete, Says Donald Trump

Confirming the development on social media, President Trump stated that he is immediately lifting the US blockade and ordering the waterway to clear for commercial operations. “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote. “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added. In a subsequent statement, the President added: “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Oil Will Flow on Both Ends Again for the Region, and the World

The Official Signing Ceremony Will Be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland, Says Shehbaz Sharif

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026

Diplomatic Framing and Broad Regional Ceasefire

President Trump cast the resolution as a historic diplomatic victory, contrasting his administration's approach with those of his predecessors. “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region,” Trump stated. “Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace," the US President wrote

In Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the breakthrough following intensive multinational mediation. Sharif announced via X (formerly Twitter) that both Washington and Tehran had committed to an immediate and permanent termination of military operations across all active fronts, specifically noting that the cessation of hostilities extends to the ongoing conflict in Lebanon. ‘He Has No F*cking Judgement’: Donald Trump Says He Was ‘So Pissed Off’ With Benjamin Netanyahu Over Beirut Strike.

Next Steps and Switzerland Signing Ceremony

The formal implementation process will begin with a series of pre-implementation meetings this week. According to Prime Minister Sharif, these preparatory discussions will lay the technical groundwork required before the official text is executed. The formal signing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, June 19, in Switzerland. Trump noted that the reopening of the shipping lanes will coincide with immediate collaborative efforts to clear naval mines from the waterway. “With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” Trump wrote.

Underlying Context and Omissions

While the announcement explicitly restores freedom of navigation and ends active military confrontations, the White House has not yet released the official text or detailed specific long-term clauses. The initial statements did not detail how the deal will address broader, deep-seated disputes between the two nations, such as the future of Iran's nuclear enrichment program or long-standing US economic sanctions. Prime Minister Sharif extended official diplomatic gratitude to Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye for their central mediation roles in facilitating the high-stakes talks that led to the finalised framework.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).