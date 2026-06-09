US: Assistant Principal of Texas School Offers To Buy Student Alcohol and Lingerie in Exchange for S*x; Arrested

An assistant principal at Wylie East High School in Texas was arrested and subsequently fired after authorities alleged he solicited s*x from a recent minor graduate. Zachary Neu, 32, of Richardson, was taken into custody by the Wylie Police Department following an investigation into highly inappropriate digital communications. Police revealed that Neu allegedly offered to buy alcohol and send money for lingerie to a former female student from the Class of 2026 in exchange for s*xual conduct.

Following a forensic digital analysis of Neu's personal electronic devices, authorities uncovered evidence that led to additional charges involving a second victim. US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim ‘I Am Crazy About You’; Arrested.

Wylie Police Department Issues Official Statement

Explicit Proposition and Arrest Details

The Wylie Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division launched an inquiry into Neu after receiving reports of inappropriate communication between the administrator and a minor who had recently graduated from the campus. "The investigation revealed that during conversation, Neu offered to purchase alcohol for the minor and send money for lingerie in exchange for s*xual conduct," the police department confirmed in an official statement.

Neu was formally arrested on a felony charge of compelling prostitution of a child under the age of 18. Following the execution of a subsequent search warrant on his electronic devices, detectives identified a second victim. This discovery prompted authorities to levy an additional charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student. Neu was booked into the Collin County Detention Center with a total bond set at USD 1.5 million.

District Response and Termination

Wylie Independent School District (WISD) moved quickly following the police notification, confirming that Neu's employment with the district was terminated immediately upon his arrest. In a formal letter dispatched to families, Wylie ISD Superintendent Kim Spicer strongly condemned the alleged actions, emphasising the strict boundary policies enforced across the district. “While I am limited in the details I can provide due to the ongoing criminal investigation, I want to be absolutely clear - the allegations being investigated are serious and wholly inconsistent with the standards we expect of our employees,” Spicer wrote. “Educators hold positions of authority and are entrusted with tremendous responsibility," she added.

“As adults, they are expected to exercise sound judgment and understand that they are responsible for maintaining appropriate boundaries and relationships with students at all times,” Spicer continued. “Under no circumstances should a district employee engage in private communication with a student through personal social media or other unofficial channels," she stated. Spicer also commended the first victim and their family for escalating the matter to law enforcement, noting that "speaking up when something feels wrong takes courage, and their actions allowed the matter to be investigated quickly". US Shocker: Florida Man Blames ‘Rough S*x’ After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

Background and Career History of Accused

Neu had a nearly decade-long career with the school district before his termination. Online administrative records indicate he was originally hired by Wylie ISD during the 2017–18 school year to serve as a high school science and chemistry teacher. He moved steadily up the administrative ladder, receiving a promotion to dean of students in July 2024. Neu was further promoted to assistant principal at Wylie East High School just months later, in January. He held a valid Texas educator certificate and principal credentials at the time of the incident. The police department and school district have urged anyone with additional information or concerns regarding prior interactions with Neu to contact the Wylie Police Department's investigative division.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).