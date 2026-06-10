US: Ex-Louisiana Mayor Misty Roberts Gets 90 Days in Jail for Having S*x With Teen at House Party While Holding Office

A former Louisiana mayor has been sentenced to 90 days in parish jail after being convicted of felony charges related to a s*xual relationship with a teenage boy while serving as an elected official. The sentencing concludes a case that has drawn significant public attention in the state and prompted emotional testimony from the victim's family and other witnesses.

Misty Roberts, 44, the former mayor of DeRidder, was convicted on March 3 of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Both offences are classified as felonies under Louisiana law. In addition to serving jail time, Roberts must register as a s*x offender, pay a fine and comply with court-ordered supervision requirements. Washington Teacher Charged With Incest After Having S*x With Her 2 Adopted Teenage Boys.

Less than two weeks before sentencing, Roberts appeared in court seeking a new trial through her legal team. Her attorneys argued that inconsistencies in the victim's testimony warranted reconsideration of the verdict. Judge Kent Savoie denied the request and allowed the case to proceed to sentencing.

Savoie, who serves on Louisiana's Third Circuit Court of Appeal, presided over the trial as an ad hoc district judge after other district judges recused themselves from the case.

The court sentenced Roberts to five years in prison on each charge, with both sentences to run concurrently. However, the prison terms were suspended. Instead, Judge Savoie ordered Roberts to serve 90 days in parish jail, pay a USD 5,000 fine and register as a s*x offender. US: Physics and Astronomy Teacher Caught Having S*x With Student in His Classroom in Texas; Arrested.

The court also directed that Roberts undergo regular drug screenings and participate in psychotropic and psychological therapy following her release. Additionally, she received two five-year suspended sentences, which will remain in effect unless she violates the conditions of her parole.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard victim impact statements from family members and individuals affected by the case. The first statement came from Holly Jones, speaking on behalf of her husband and son, who was a friend of the victim. “At only 14 years old, our son was planted in the middle of an adult criminal case,” Jones told the court.

She added that instead of enjoying a typical high school experience, “he was instead pulled into years of court hearings, media, and delays. We respectfully ask the court to consider the impact the case has had on not only the victims but the families.”

The victim's mother also delivered a statement describing the long-lasting impact of the incident on her family. “A simple birthday party. A gathering of friends and family. The kind of night that should have ended in laughter and memories,” she told the court.

She went on to say, “This predator was not hiding in a van carrying candy or a puppy. This danger came from a predator with hair extensions, high heels, Botox, and other modifications.” Addressing Roberts and her legal team directly, she added:

“The attorneys you hired claimed we put your kids on the stand. Oh no, Miss, that’s you. My heart broke for all the kids that we forced to relive that night. Your team flat-out lied and was very disrespectful throughout this trial.”

The case stemmed from allegations connected to a 2024 party where Roberts was accused of having s*xual contact with a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly a friend of her son. The allegations led to criminal charges, a trial and eventual conviction on multiple felony counts.

The sentencing marks the latest chapter in the case, which has generated extensive discussion in the local community and drawn attention to issues involving public officials, accountability and the protection of minors.

With the sentence now imposed, Roberts will serve her jail term under the conditions set by the court while remaining subject to supervision requirements and s*x offender registration obligations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).