US: Four Connecticut Men Attempting To Have S*x With Minors Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Sting by Norwalk Police

Four Connecticut men have been arrested following an undercover law enforcement operation targeting individuals attempting to engage in s*xual activity with minors. The child predator sting, orchestrated by the Norwalk Police Department, concluded on Friday, June 12. Investigators utilised online personas to intercept suspects, leading to major felony charges and the assignment of high financial bonds for all four individuals involved.

Undercover Sting Operations by Norwalk Police and Arrests

The targeted operation relied on digital monitoring and proactive online enforcement. According to authorities, Norwalk police officers placed strategic advertisements across various social media platforms and mainstream digital dating websites. Operating under tightly controlled investigative parameters, undercover personnel posed online as 15-year-old boys and girls. US Shocker: Administrative Assistant Has S*xual Contact With High School Student, Tells Victim 'I Am Crazy About You'; Arrested.

Norwalk Police Department Press Release on Child Predator Sting

Police reports state that the four suspects independently responded to these deceptive postings with the explicit intent of arranging physical encounters with individuals they believed to be minors. Upon travelling to designated locations to meet the undercover operatives, the men were sequentially intercepted and taken into custody without incident by waiting law enforcement units.

Profiles of the Accused and Specific Charges

The Norwalk Police Department has formally identified the four suspects and processed their respective criminal charges:

Luis Figueroa, 38, of Norwalk: Charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury involving s*xual contact with a victim under 16, and criminal attempt at second-degree s*xual assault.

Charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury involving s*xual contact with a victim under 16, and criminal attempt at second-degree s*xual assault. Detroja Kabhi, 23, of West Haven: Charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury involving s*xual contact with a victim under 16, criminal attempt at second-degree s*xual assault, and criminal attempt at the commercial s*xual abuse of a minor.

Charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury involving s*xual contact with a victim under 16, criminal attempt at second-degree s*xual assault, and criminal attempt at the commercial s*xual abuse of a minor. Giys Jbeili, 34, of Milford: Charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury involving s*xual contact with a victim under 16, criminal attempt at second-degree s*xual assault, and criminal attempt at the commercial s*xual abuse of a minor.

Charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury involving s*xual contact with a victim under 16, criminal attempt at second-degree s*xual assault, and criminal attempt at the commercial s*xual abuse of a minor. Jonathan Celis-Hernandez, 39, of Norwalk: Charged with criminal attempt at risk of injury involving s*xual contact with a victim under 16, and criminal attempt at second-degree s*xual assault.

Following their initial processing and arraignment assessments, all four defendants were placed into holding facilities with bail set uniformly at USD 500,000 bond each. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames 'Rough S*x' After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

Ongoing Investigative Focus

The deployment of internet sting operations remains a foundational component of regional law enforcement efforts to mitigate child exploitation and cyber-enabled crimes against minors. The Norwalk Police Department has emphasised that the digital evidence gathered during this sting remains under active review by forensic analysts. Detectives noted that the scope of the inquiry has not closed with these initial apprehensions, stating that additional arrests could potentially follow as the investigation continues to trace related digital footprints and communication networks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).