Vibhav Altekar's Corsair Drone Boat Makes History in US Military Rescue Mission Near Strait of Hormuz; All About the Indian-Origin Tech Executive

An Indian-origin technology executive, Vibhav Altekar, has drawn international attention after an autonomous drone boat developed by his company successfully rescued two US Army helicopter crew members near the Strait of Hormuz. The 24-foot vessel, named Corsair, recovered the pilot and co-pilot of a US Army Apache helicopter that crashed off the coast of Oman. According to the US military, the operation marks the first known personnel rescue mission in history utilising an autonomous surface vessel.

The two crew members were recovered within approximately two hours of the incident and were subsequently reported to be in stable condition. Indian-Origin Meghna Patel Shot Dead at US Store in Virginia, Chilling CCTV Footage Emerges.

Who Is Vibhav Altekar?

According to his professional profile on LinkedIn, Vibhav Altekar is a highly specialised electrical engineer and technology executive who co-founded Austin, Texas-based Saronic Technologies in September 2022. Serving as the firm's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Altekar maintains a long-standing background in developing hardware, software, and machine learning architectures for complex maritime defence systems. His prior professional footprint includes serving as an early-stage engineer at Anduril Industries, where he spearheaded major defence engineering efforts including the Royal Australian Navy's Ghost Shark autonomous submarine project. Notably, Vibhav Altekar did Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Details of the Historic Rescue Operation

The maritime rescue occurred amid ongoing regional tensions in West Asia. Following the crash of the Apache helicopter near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the US Navy deployed the Corsair drone boat to the crash site. While the vessel possesses autonomous navigation and perception systems, it was remotely operated by a human controller during the actual recovery. The execution demonstrated the real-world utility of uncrewed surface platforms during time-sensitive, high-risk search and rescue contingencies.

Capabilities of the Corsair Drone Boat

The Corsair is a central asset in the Pentagon's accelerating push to integrate artificial intelligence and unmanned hardware into active theatre operations. The platform operates under the US Navy's Task Force 59, an entity tasked with overseeing uncrewed vessels and AI-enabled maritime systems. Key technical specifications of the vessel include:

Propulsion & Speed: Powered by diesel fuel, achieving speeds up to 35 knots.

Powered by diesel fuel, achieving speeds up to 35 knots. Operational Range: Exceeds 1,000 nautical miles on a single deployment.

Exceeds 1,000 nautical miles on a single deployment. Payload Capacity: Capable of transporting up to 1,000 pounds of defence or rescue equipment.

Saronic Technologies' Expanding Defence Role

Saronic Technologies was established by former US Navy SEAL Dino Mavrookas alongside co-founders Vibhav Altekar, Doug Lambert, and Rob Lehman. The startup focuses on manufacturing next-generation uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) purposefully built to handle complex naval security and logistics requirements. The successful deployment of the Corsair comes at a time of significant commercial scaling for the firm. Saronic Technologies currently holds an active production contract with the US Navy valued at USD 392 million to deliver autonomous surface vessels, solidifying its role within the expanding defence technology sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).