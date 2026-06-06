Washington Teacher Charged With Incest After Having S*x With Her 2 Adopted Teenage Boys

A Washington state teacher has been charged with first- and second-degree incest after authorities alleged she had inappropriate relationships with two teenage boys she had adopted.

Amber Swain, 35, of Newport, was booked into jail on Tuesday following an investigation by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, the case involves two adopted male teens who were 17 and 18 years old when the alleged abuse began several months ago.

Swain worked as a teacher and director at Pend Oreille River School, an alternative high school within the Newport School District. Following her arrest, the district placed her on administrative leave and said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities. US Shocker: Washington Teacher Admits to Having S*x With High School Student After Husband Discovers Conversation With Victim; Arrested.

The investigation reportedly began on May 18 after the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families alerted authorities about possible abuse involving the two teenagers.

According to investigators, both teens were interviewed as part of the inquiry. One of the boys allegedly told detectives that he and Swain had engaged in s*x multiple times, including shortly before he spoke with authorities. Investigators also reviewed text messages exchanged between Swain and one of the teens during the course of the investigation. US Shocker: Florida Man Blames 'Rough S*x' After Wife Is Found Dead in Blood-Soaked Home, Arrested.

Law enforcement officials said Swain initially denied having a physical relationship with one of the boys. However, she later reportedly acknowledged having a relationship with him in February, after he had turned 18. Authorities said the timeline remains a key part of the ongoing investigation.

The second teen told investigators that he and Swain had physical contact while sharing a bed in May, though he claimed the incident did not progress further.

Following interviews and evidence collection, detectives determined there was probable cause to arrest Swain. Prosecutors have requested restrictions preventing her from contacting either of the alleged victims after reports that she attempted to communicate with one of them from jail.

Pend Oreille County Prosecuting Attorney Dolly Hunt argued for a $50,000 bail amount, citing public safety concerns. Swain's defense attorney requested her release, pointing to her lack of prior criminal history and suggesting alternative living arrangements away from the teens.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not announced any additional charges at this time.

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