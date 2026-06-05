‘We’re Going To Make a Deal’: Donald Trump Speaks on India-US Trade Agreement, Calls PM Narendra Modi ‘Good Friend’ (Watch Video)

Washington, June 5, US President Donald Trump has said the United States and India are moving towards a trade agreement, while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “good friend” and signalling confidence that the two countries will reach a deal. Speaking at the White House during an event focused on coal and energy policy, Trump said on Thursday that trade negotiations with India were progressing despite his long-standing criticism of India's tariff regime.

Asked about reports that a trade agreement was close after Secretary of State Marco Rubio's recent visit to India, Trump said: “Well, we have it.” He added: “We'll get to a deal because I like -- you know, I like your prime minister a lot. He's a good friend of mine, get along great and we're going to make a deal. We get we have a very good relationship.” ‘I Am a Big Fan of PM Narendra Modi, India Can Count on Me’, Says US President Donald Trump During Live Video Call at Delhi Event.

Donald Trump Speaks on India-US Trade Agreement

#WATCH | President Donald Trump says, "For years, India took advantage of the United States... They charged us tremendous tariffs and paid nothing... Now it is the exact reverse and we are making a lot of money with India. But we will get to a deal because I like your Prime… pic.twitter.com/IR2x2MqUV5 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

Trump used the exchange to repeat his long-held criticism that India maintained high tariffs on American products. “India, for years, really took advantage of the United States,” he said. “They charged us tremendous tariffs, and they paid nothing.”

The President cited the example of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, arguing that high import duties had historically limited access for American manufacturers. “As an example, in the past, they wouldn't let Harley Davidson sell its motor -- they would charge a 200 per cent tariff,” Trump said. “So Harley Davidson was precluded. They ended up going to India and building their own plants.” ‘Modi Is Great’: Donald Trump Dials Marco Rubio During Live Delhi Event, Reaffirms Strong India-US Ties During Delhi Event.

Trump contrasted what he described as past trade arrangements with his administration's current approach. “They charged tremendous amounts of tariffs to our --, and we didn't charge them anything,” he said. “And now it's the exact reverse, and we're making a lot of money with India.”

The comments come amid growing expectations in Washington and New Delhi that negotiators are closing gaps on a bilateral trade package aimed at expanding market access and reducing tariff disputes between the two countries. Trade has emerged as one of the most significant areas of engagement in the broader India-US strategic partnership. Both governments have repeatedly emphasised the importance of strengthening economic ties alongside cooperation in defence, technology, energy and critical supply chains.

Trump's remarks also reflected the personal rapport he has frequently highlighted with PM Modi. During his first term, the two leaders held high-profile public events, including the “Howdy Modi” gathering in Houston and the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).