What Donald Trump Told PM Narendra Modi if India Is Attacked (Watch Video)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 17, said the United States would come to India's aid if the country were attacked, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and describing India-US ties as strong. The remarks came during Trump's interaction with reporters alongside Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

Trump also said India would continue to play a major role in West Asia as long as Modi remained the country's leader. His comments came amid discussions on regional security, trade ties and concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers in conflict-hit maritime zones. G7 Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With World Leaders, Thanks French President Emmanuel Macron for Welcome (Watch Video).

Trump Says US Will Help India If Attacked

If India is attacked, US will help India, US President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/B8sZyQ5Dn5 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 17, 2026

Donald Trump Says US Will Help India If It Is Attacked

Addressing reporters, Trump underscored the strategic relationship between Washington and New Delhi and said the United States would stand by India in the event of an attack.

“I think it is a great relationship…If they were attacked, we would be there to help them…If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there…If they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help," said Trump. The remarks are being viewed as another indication of the growing defence and strategic partnership between the two countries. ‘I’m the Boss’: Donald Trump Declares at G7 Summit 2026 as US Signals Stronger Support for Ukraine (Watch Video).

Praise for PM Narendra Modi

Trump was also effusive in his praise for Modi, calling him a tough negotiator and recalling past public events attended by the two leaders.

“You look at this man. I’ll give you a lesson. He’s the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he’s as tough as he is a killer… But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he’s such a nice man. I said he’s very tough. He’s a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA. We had ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston. The stadium was full… We’ll be going to India sometime in the future," he said.

Trump has repeatedly described Modi as a close friend in recent weeks and has expressed confidence that India and the US will continue strengthening trade and diplomatic ties.

The US President also recalled his visit to India in 2020 and described it as one of his memorable international trips. Trump said, “We opened up that new stadium, and I think there were 3000-4000 people. It seated about 150,000, and there were 250,000 outside, and there were 100,000 on the grass… I don’t know if those records have been broken… but I had a great time in India." He added that he expects to visit India again in the future.

Response on Indian Sailors Killed in US Strike

Responding to a question regarding the death of three Indian sailors in a US strike in West Asia, Trump said cooperation between the two countries would continue on the issue. “It is a rough profession. We work together on it. We love all of them," he said. The issue has drawn attention following concerns over maritime security in the region.

PM Modi Stresses Safety of Seafarers

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of protecting seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation.

“Lakhs of Indian seafarers are on duty in different seas of the world in the sector of maritime trade. I believe that their security is equally important…I am confident that in the deal (with Iran), security of seafarers will be ensured and prioritised," he said. Modi reiterated India's long-standing position that maritime routes should remain secure and open for international trade.

The meeting between Trump and Modi took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, where trade negotiations, regional security and developments in West Asia featured prominently in discussions.

Recent weeks have also seen renewed efforts by both countries to advance a bilateral trade agreement, with leaders from both sides expressing optimism about stronger economic and strategic cooperation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).