Who Was Andy ‘Sketchy’ Lewis? BASE Jumber and Guinness Record Holder Killed in BASE Jumping Accident

The extreme sports community is mourning the death of Andy Lewis, widely known as "Sketchy Andy" Lewis, after a BASE jumping accident in Utah claimed his life on Sunday, June 14. Lewis, 39, and another unidentified 50-year-old individual were killed in the incident near the Mineral Bottom area of Utah's Grand Canyon, according to authorities.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office confirmed Lewis as one of the victims. Officials have not released details about how the accident occurred. News of his death has prompted tributes from athletes, fans and fellow adventurers who regarded Lewis as one of the most recognizable figures in the world of BASE jumping. Metronade Dies: Popular Content Creator Roger Moore Killed in Accident at 23, Family Shares Emotional Tribute.

Andy ‘Sketchy’ Lewis Killed in BASE Jumping Accident

Who Was Andy ‘Sketchy’ Lewis?

Lewis built a reputation as one of the most influential personalities in the BASE jumping community, earning a global following through his daring stunts and adventurous lifestyle. Known professionally as "Sketchy Andy," he was also recognized as a pioneer of tricklining, a discipline that involves performing tricks on a tensioned, bouncing line suspended above the ground.

While he was deeply respected within the extreme sports world, Lewis became widely known to mainstream audiences after appearing alongside pop superstar Madonna during the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show. Although he became closely associated with Moab, Utah, Lewis was originally from Greenbrae in Marin County, California. Carlos Filhar Dies: Brazilian Influencer Passes Away at 48 Hours After Sharing Emotional Final Message.

Over the years, he established himself as a prominent figure in Utah's adventure tourism scene and became synonymous with the region's BASE jumping culture. His passion for outdoor sports and risk-taking adventures helped make him one of the most recognizable names in the sport.

Guinness World Record Achievement

Lewis also earned a place in the Guinness World Records.

According to reports, he set a world record after performing 143 side-surf movements in 60 seconds during a stunt at Diaoshuilou Waterfall in Jingbo Lake, China. The achievement further cemented his reputation as one of the sport's most accomplished athletes.

Beyond competition and social media fame, Lewis operated an adventure company in Moab. Grand County Sheriff Jamison Wiggins told local media that Lewis owned and ran BASE Jump Moab, a business that provided BASE jumping experiences and guided outdoor adventures in the region. The company became well known among thrill-seekers visiting Utah's rugged landscapes.

Lewis amassed a substantial online following through videos showcasing his stunts, travel experiences and extreme sports exploits. He had more than 400,000 followers on Instagram and over 200,000 subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the most-followed personalities in the BASE jumping world. Fans also credited him with helping popularize tricklining and bringing greater visibility to the sport through social media.

Lewis' profile expanded significantly after he appeared in Madonna's halftime performance during Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. The appearance introduced him to audiences far beyond the extreme sports community and led to widespread media attention.

Reflecting on the impact of the performance during an appearance on Conan O'Brien's show, Lewis said: "My phone actually rang itself to death three days in a row." The moment remains one of the defining milestones of his career.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the Utah accident. The Grand County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains ongoing. As tributes continue to pour in, many in the extreme sports world are remembering Lewis for his contributions to BASE jumping, tricklining and adventure sports, as well as the influence he had on a generation of athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).