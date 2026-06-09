Why JD Vance and Usha Vance Decided To Have a 4th Child After Charlie Kirk’s Death

US Vice President JD Vance has revealed that the death of his friend and conservative activist Charlie Kirk played a significant role in his family's decision to have a fourth child. In a guest op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, adapted from his book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, Vance described how a conversation between his wife, Usha Vance, and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, changed their perspective on expanding their family.

Vance wrote that he had wanted another child for years, but Usha Vance had been reluctant, particularly as the family adjusted to life in the national spotlight following his rise in politics. The couple currently have three children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. ‘Mass Invasion of Migrants’: JD Vance Reacts After Henry Nowak’s Murder by Indian Man in UK.

JD Vance Reveals How Charlie Kirk's Death Changed Family Plans for a Fourth Baby

In the essay, Vance reflected on the death of Charlie Kirk, whom he described as his "best friend and closest confidant in the world of politics." According to Vance, he and Usha travelled to Utah after Kirk was fatally shot at a college campus last year. They accompanied Kirk's widow, Erika, as she prepared to bring her husband's body back to Arizona.

"As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie," Vance wrote. He said the conversation had a lasting impact on his wife. ‘Bad News That We Have Not Reached Agreement’: JD Vance Says No Deal in US-Iran Talks (Watch Video).

Conversation That Changed Their Decision

Vance wrote that Erika Kirk's comments altered how Usha viewed the possibility of having another child. "Not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Vance connected the family's decision to his faith and sense of gratitude. "One life was stolen from us, but another was given. I don't know why God does things like this. But I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives. Another person added to the communion of our family and hopefully to that of the Church. Another person to whom I will sing, 'Jesus loves me, this I know.' Another beautiful soul to wonder at and fall in love with God's beautiful creation," he wrote.

The vice president has publicly advocated for larger families in the United States. During his first public address after taking office, Vance said he wanted "more babies in the United States of America." When announcing Usha Vance's pregnancy, he also shared a light-hearted account of discussions about expanding their family.

According to Vance, when he decided to run for vice president, his wife initially presented him with two options. "Well, you can become vice president, or you can have a fourth baby." He later joked that he "got both" because he was "persuasive."

Usha Vance's Perspective

Usha Vance has also spoken publicly about the family's decision. In an earlier interview, she explained that she had never completely ruled out the possibility of a fourth child.

"People have asked me if we're going to have a fourth baby, and I've never closed the door on that. I grew up in a family of two, and I thought that was a great number. And then I had two kids, and I thought -- I didn't feel quite done, right? So I really wanted to have a third child."

She added that while the family initially felt complete with three children, her feelings evolved over time. According to Usha Vance, she became "more and more excited about that possibility." "And so if there was a chance, I should take it," she added.

The Vances are set to become the fourth US vice-presidential family to welcome a child while in office, marking a notable personal milestone during JD Vance's tenure as vice president.

The announcement has drawn attention not only because of the family's growing household but also because of Vance's candid account of how personal loss, friendship and family considerations influenced one of the most significant decisions in their private lives.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 01:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).